Dubai, UAE: Valores Property Development, a rising star in the UAE’s real estate sector, proudly announces the resounding success of its flagship debut project, Valores Residences in Al Furjan. Valued at AED 150 million, this landmark development marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s mission to redefine sustainable, community-focused urban living. It also paves the way for the developer’s ambitious plans to launch AED 600 million worth of projects across prime Dubai locations in 2025, including Dubai International City Phase II, Dubai Islands, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The G+7 flagship development in Al Furjan has already achieved exceptional success, with nearly all units sold out. Comprising 87 premium residences, the project offers a harmonious blend of smart home technology, wellness-inspired amenities, and lush landscaped spaces. Unit sizes range from 692 sq. ft. to 2,237 sq. ft., with prices starting at AED 900,000 and going up to AED 2.4 million. Delivering promising returns on investment (ROI), the project has garnered significant interest from discerning buyers seeking high-value properties in prime locations.

Valores Residences sets a new benchmark for sustainable luxury. Designed for the future, the development integrates smart technology with wellness-focused features, such as a rooftop jogging trail, yoga spaces, and eco-conscious landscaped gardens, creating a sanctuary that seamlessly blends innovation with nature.

“Our vision has always been to harmonize modern living with nature by integrating sustainability, quality, and community into every development. The overwhelming response to Valores Residences validates the demand for our approach and underscores the value we bring to the market. We are proud to deliver a project that resonates with the aspirations of our buyers and sets the stage for continued success in mid-market luxury developments,” said Assad Khan, Managing Director of Valores Property Development, who brings over three decades of real estate expertise to the company.

Building on the success of Valores Residences, Anne Sajeev, Managing Director of Valores Property Development, added: “Moving forward, every development will embody our core philosophy: quality, sustainability, commitment, and purpose. Our goal is not just to create properties but to craft lifestyles—where every detail reflects elegance, every corner breathes comfort, and every foundation rests on trust.”

At the event, Valores Development unveiled exciting upcoming projects, with 335 new units set for release in Q1 2025. Among the highlights is a community-centric residential project in Dubai International City Phase II, located along the Dubai Metro Blue Line. These thoughtfully designed apartments will feature top-tier amenities for family living and are poised to become highly sought-after by investors and homebuyers, offering lucrative yields and strong ROI potential.

Shoieb Ahmad Khan, Director of Valores Development, emphasized: “At Valores Developments, our priority is to deliver superior quality at competitive price points in strategically selected locations. Our designs are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional. This commitment to architectural excellence, combined with timely project delivery, forms the cornerstone of our success and ensures exceptional ROI for our customers.”

With plans to expand further into high-growth areas such as Dubai Islands and JVC, Valores Development is poised for sustained growth in the UAE market. Backed by a dedicated leadership team and a skilled workforce, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine urban living and deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.



About Valores Property Development LLC

Founded in 2023, Valores Property Development is committed to delivering sustainable, high-quality developments that enrich the lives of residents. By focusing on prime locations, architectural excellence, and community-centric living, the company continues to set new benchmarks in urban development.

The success of Valores is driven by its expert leadership team, which brings decades of experience in real estate investment, construction, management, and sustainable development. Together, they have positioned Valores as a trailblazer in redefining luxury living for the mid-market segment.