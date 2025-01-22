Dubai, U.A.E – Valor Hospitality Partners, A global leader in full-service hotel management, has signed a strategic Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with Karmastaji Group to oversee a portfolio of 3 hotels in Dubai, 259 keys and 5 outlets.

This partnership underscores the trust that Dubai-based Karmastaji Group has placed in Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East to deliver exceptional operational efficiency and maximize investment returns. Valor’s expertise in hospitality management continues to help visionary developers like Karmastaji Group transform their assets into successful business ventures.

Julien Bergue, Co-Founder & Managing Partner for the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia at Valor Hospitality Partners, commented: “We are proud to partner with Karmastaji Group, a forward-thinking developer with a robust pipeline of projects aimed at elevating hospitality investments and modern living standards in the UAE and GCC region. At Valor, our mission is to contribute to the UAE’s hospitality success story by delivering operational excellence and sustainable growth. Together, we aim to achieve exceptional results aligned with the visionary goals of Dubai’s tourism and hospitality sectors.”

By leveraging its comprehensive range of services including acquisition advisory, branding, asset management, and innovative food and beverage concepts Valor Hospitality Partners ensures its partners achieve long-term value creation and success.

Rashed Karmastaji, Chairman of Karmastaji Group, added: “Partnering with Valor Hospitality Partners is a strategic step in our journey to expand our portfolio and set new benchmarks in the UAE’s hospitality sector. With Valor’s proven expertise, we are confident in delivering exceptional guest experiences and achieving our current and future business objectives.”

As Dubai continues to thrive as a global tourism and hospitality hub, Valor remains committed to supporting the UAE’s and Dubai 2040 vision. By collaborating with developers like Karmastaji Group, Valor solidifies its position as a trusted and preferred partner dedicated to shaping the region’s hospitality landscape.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel brands’ partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

