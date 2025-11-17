Empowering Saudi youth, elevating skills, and advancing Vision 2030 in the Aseer region

Abha, Saudi Arabia – Valor Hospitality Partners and King Khalid Tourism & Hospitality Campus University have signed a cooperation agreement designed to develop talent and strengthen hospitality capabilities across the Aseer region. This partnership goes beyond academic collaboration; it represents a shared investment in empowering Saudi youth and supporting the Kingdom’s tourism transformation under Vision 2030.

Rooted in the cultural richness of Abha and the broader Aseer community, the partnership bridges education and industry through structured internships, training programmes, applied learning, mentorship, guest lectures, research collaboration, and defined employment pathways and create a career for the Saudi nationals. The focus is to equip Saudi students not only with operational skills, but with the confidence, leadership mindset, and cultural authenticity needed to shape the future of Saudi hospitality and the rest of the world.

Valor Hospitality brings to the Kingdom its globally established fully integrated management and operations solution and its distinctive philosophy, “A Whole World of Local,” which blends international standards with local identity to create meaningful guest experiences and unlock long-term value for communities and investors.

Julien Bergue, Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Middle East, Africa & Asia at Valor Hospitality Partners, said: “This partnership goes to the heart of who we are. We are not only operators, but we are also enablers of growth. By working alongside King Khalid tourism & hospitality University, we are supporting and empowering a new generation of Saudi hospitality professionals who carry both world-class training and the warmth of authentic Saudi and middle eastern hospitality. The Kingdom’s tourism future will be shaped by its people, and we are proud to contribute to that journey.”

Jana Bader, Country Head of Business Development (KSA) and Regional Director of PR & Communications, herself a Saudi National added: “Our aim is to create real pathways, where talent is not just trained, but inspired, supported, and given the opportunity to thrive. Together with King Khalid Tourism & Hospitality University, we are planting the seeds for a vibrant and sustainable hospitality ecosystem in Aseer and throughout Saudi.”

Dr. Reham Mashat, Dean of the college of hospitality at King Khalid University commented: “This partnership reinforces our mission to prepare students who are not only skilled professionals but also proud ambassadors of Saudi culture. Valor’s commitment to training, mentorship, and community development ensures our graduates enter the workforce with both competence and confidence.”

At the core of Valor’s global success is it’s a people-first culture, embodied through its leadership and talent development platforms including Future Leaders, Chef Academy, and Valor Ambassador Programs. These initiatives ensure that every team member is equipped for growth and every guest interaction reflects sincerity, pride, and excellence.

As Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate tourism development, the partnership between Valor Hospitality Partners and King Khalid University stands as a model for how education, private sector leadership, and community values can come together to build a meaningful, future-ready hospitality sector.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel brands’ partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

