Valmore Holding announced the convening of its Ordinary General Assembly on April 2, 2026.

Ordinary General Assembly approved the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 2025, which reflected strong financial and operational performance, with the Company reporting net profits of approximately USD 161 million, driven by operational growth and strategic portfolio optimization.

The Assembly also approved the distribution of approximately USD 53 million in cash dividends to shareholders, amounting to USD 0.045 per share (4.5 US cents). This milestone brings the cumulative dividends distributed since inception to nearly USD 1 billion, underscoring the Company’s sustained commitment to shareholder returns.

The Ordinary General Assembly elected a new Board of Directors for a term of three years, as follows:

Mr. Loay Jassim Al-Kharafi.

Mr. Adel Moataz Al-Alfi.

Mr. Jon Rokk.

Ms. Heba Nasser Al-Kharafi.

Mr. Talal Jassim Al-Kharafi.

Mr. Ahmed Moataz Al-Alfi.

Sheikh. Mubarak Abdullah Al-Sabah.

Mr. Hussam El-Sayed Hussein.

Mr. Hesham Saad Mekawi.

Mr. Amin Ahmed Abaza.

Ms. Nada Mohamed Massoud.

Eng. Osama Mohamed Kamal.

Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Sobhy.

The company's board of directors, held after the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting, decided nominate Mr. Loay Jassim Al Kharafi as Chairman of the company, Mr. Adel Moataz Al-Alfi as Vice Chairman of the company, Mr. Jon Rokk as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The Company’s management affirmed that these decisions reflect the strength of Valmore Holding’s operational and financial foundations, underpinned by the resilience of its investment portfolio, disciplined capital allocation, and strong conviction in its core investment sectors. Management also highlighted the Company’s continued ability to balance stable shareholder returns with long-term strategic growth opportunities through a disciplined investment approach focused on building resilient businesses and creating sustainable value.

Valmore Holding is a leading investment platform, building on a legacy that began in 1997. Its diversified investment portfolio spans five strategic sectors across multiple geographies, including chemicals, building materials, utilities, oil and gas, and non-banking financial services. Valmore continues to drive scalable growth through disciplined investments, delivering long-term sustainable value. The Company’s shares are dual-listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange under the symbols VLMR.CA and VLMRA.CA, and on Boursa Kuwait under the symbol VALMORE.KW.