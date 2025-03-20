Reaffirming its commitment to quality and excellence, Valero Developments has partnered with Sabbour Consulting and Distance Studio Consultants (DSC) to oversee the design and quality supervision of its latest project, CITALIA, in New Obour City, with targeted sales of EGP 3.2bn.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by the company’s executives, employees, clients, and a select group of leading journalists and media representatives. The event took place alongside Valero Developments' annual Iftar gathering, held to honor its employees—reinforcing the company’s dedication to supporting its team and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, including employees, clients, and media partners.

Eng. Ahmed Abdel Salam, CEO of Valero Developments, stated that the partnership with two leading engineering consultancy firms reflects the company’s commitment to delivering high quality, innovative projects.

Abdel Salam said that the new project aims to be a landmark in New Obour City, meeting customer aspirations while adhering to the latest global standards.

He added, "At Valero Developments, we believe that sustainable growth and expansion stem from partnering with the best in the industry. We are delighted to collaborate with Sabbour Consulting and DSC, two firms renowned for their expertise and excellence in delivering outstanding projects. This partnership is more than just an achievement—it reinforces our unwavering commitment to developing innovative, integrated communities that fulfill our clients' aspirations and drive urban progress."

He noted that partnering with two of the leading engineering consulting firms strengthens the company’s strategy to develop a project that upholds the highest standards of quality and advanced architectural design. This collaboration ensures a fully integrated residential and commercial environment that meets the latest customer demands. Sabbour Consulting will oversee project supervision, while DSC will handle the overall design, making CITALIA a valuable addition to Egypt’s real estate market.

He further explained that CITALIA is a fully integrated residential compound located in one of the strategic areas of New Obour City. Spanning 13 acres, the project targets total sales of approximately EGP 3.2bn. It features a variety of residential units alongside a commercial section designed to serve both the project’s residents and the wider New Obour City community.

He added, “CITALIA represents a major milestone in our journey, offering a fully integrated model of luxury and high-quality living in New Obour City. It is a key part of our broader strategy to diversify and expand our real estate portfolio. Accordingly, the company is committed to delivering real estate projects tailored to a specific market segment—primarily the middle-income sector—while maintaining the highest quality standards to enhance the overall living experience.

Valero Developments’ CEO highlighted the company's strong focus on after-sales services, integrating smart management solutions and partnering with facility management companies to ensure continuous customer satisfaction and efficient service delivery.

For his part, Chief Business Development and Excellence Officer at Sabbour Consulting Eng. Mohamed Maarouf emphasized the significance of collaborating with Valero Developments on its latest project in New Obour City.

He noted that this marks Sabbour Consulting’s first presence in the city, highlighting that the project’s prime location and ambitious vision for creating an exceptional and model development make this partnership even more compelling, explained that his company will oversee the project’s execution.

Maarouf added, "At Sabbour Consulting, we see this collaboration as a great opportunity to contribute to the development of a distinguished project in New Obour City. We are committed to applying the highest standards of quality and engineering supervision to ensure the project's success and meet the expectations of both the company and its clients. Strong teamwork and collaboration among all stakeholders will be key to delivering a project that fulfills everyone’s aspirations."

Maarouf reaffirmed Sabbour Consulting’s commitment to providing effective consulting solutions that incorporate the latest technologies in construction and development, highlighted the company’s extensive experience and strong track record, which have earned the trust of real estate developers both in Egypt and internationally.

He pointed out that this partnership will result in a project that adds real value to the area and strengthens Valero Developments' position in the Egyptian real estate market.

Meanwhile, Eng. Ahmed Rashad, Founder and Board Member of DSC, stated that this agreement marks a significant step toward delivering innovative and distinctive designs that align with the latest sustainability and technology standards in real estate development.

DSC will be responsible for the project's master design, leveraging its strategic location to create an architectural concept that prioritizes quality and modern functionality to meet local market demands while offering an integrated and exceptional environment for future residents, Rashad said.

He further emphasized the vital role of collaboration among all stakeholders in achieving an exceptional project. "At DSC, we are dedicated to crafting innovative and holistic designs that align with the latest real estate development trends while delivering top-tier engineering solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance," he concluded.