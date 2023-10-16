Muscat – Under the patronage of HH. Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, Vale S.A., the world’s largest producer of iron ore and nickel and one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil, participated in the Duqm Economic Forum showcasing its ambitious plans to pioneer Oman’s green steel future. Rogeiro Nogueira, Vale’s Business and Product Development Director highlighted the global player’s vision to decarbonize the industry during a panel discussion titled, "Duqm Renewables Powering Industry."

Operating a Pelletizing Plant and a Distribution Center in Suhar for over a decade, Vale is now looking to write a new success story in Duqm, setting plans to establish an Integrated Industrial Complex (Mega Hub) in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm. During the session, Vale, alongside its peers from leading global companies, highlighted how Duqm’s strategic location, coupled with its world-class infrastructure make it ideal to establish such major projects. In his speech, Nogueira shared insights on how Vale will be securing the supply of high-grade iron ore and agglomerates. By utilizing groundbreaking technology and harnessing Duqm’s renewable energy resources to power its operations, Vale will enable the decarbonization of manufacturing processes for a more sustainable industrial tomorrow.

Rogerio Nogueira, Business and Product Development Director at Vale said: "Vale’s partnership with Oman was forged over 15 years ago and today we are proud to be charting a new course to greener frontiers in Duqm with our Mega Hub plans. We recognize the invaluable potential of Duqm’s green hydrogen as a clean energy source that will bring us one step closer to our vision for sustainable mining, and aid in the global progress towards carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Nasser Al Azri, Chief Executive Officer of Vale in Oman, said: “Since the start of our operations, Vale in Oman has been committed to amplifying its economic, social and environmental impact, working towards shared goals in line with Oman Vision 2024. Continuing our journey of growth and transformation, our Integrated Industrial Complex in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm will not only put Oman on world’s green steel-making map but will further reaffirm the Port of Duqm’s global positioning as a hub for green hydrogen and its derivative, all of which will significantly contribute to the development of a green economy for our nation.”

Vale’s participation in the Duqm Economic Forum, highlights its strategic commitment to leading the charge towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future in the mining and manufacturing industries. With innovative projects like the Mega Hub on the horizon, the company is not only contributing to the global dialogue on sustainability but is taking steps to implement these practices. The insights shared by Vale’s executives at the forum show a future where sustainability and industry work together to help grow Oman’s economy, setting a benchmark for the world.