RERA hands out "Top Real Estate Agency 2021" award to USH

Brokerage firm achieves AED 3 billion in property transactions in 2021

Dubai, UAE: Union Square House (USH) has claimed the number one spot as the most awarded real estate agency in Dubai. The announcement comes after Emaar Properties recently presented USH with the "Top Real Estate Agency" award for the past 10 years in a row.

In 2021, USH achieved AED 3 billion in real estate transactions, expanded its customer-base from six to 30 nationalities, saw a threefold growth in business performance and a twofold growth in team members. The real estate brokerage also focused on new markets, capitalizing on demand for luxury homes from European, American and Canadian customers.

Previously, USH has received the “Top Real Estate Agency” award from Dubai Properties for seven consecutive years, Meraas Properties (two consecutive years), RERA (2021), Dubai Holding (2021), and DAMAC Properties (2021). Other notable awards include Majid Al Futtaim (First Performing Partner for 2021), Nakheel (Top Performing Number Two Agency for 2021) and District One Meydan (Number One Agency for 2021).

Commenting on the recent achievements, Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and Managing Director of USH, said: “The UAE’s remarkable response to the pandemic bolstered Dubai's global appeal among investors, residents and visitors. Capitalizing on the government’s efforts and leveraging a team of value-driven professionals with a collective focus on customer satisfaction have paved the way for us to celebrate several achievements, and win numerous awards from all the master developers in Dubai.”

Under the leadership of Aidasani, USH went from a vulnerable start-up born in the middle of the 2008 credit crunch, to the most awarded, multi-billion-dirham real estate brokerage in the UAE. The real estate advisory is committed to helping investors and residents make the right decisions when it comes to buying real estate. So far, the company has helped thousands of buyers in their quests for property across Dubai.

