On September 20, 2024, the Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pathfinder International in partnership with Wadi Group, is proud to announce the launch of the Nawwarah Initiative.

This collaborative effort with WADI Group leverages a demand-driven strategy to enhance the value chain of WADI Feed, a subsidiary of WADI Group, with the aim of boosting female participation, performance, and productivity within the sector.

The Nawwarah Initiative is designed to empower women in rural communities by providing them with meaningful opportunities to promote and sell WADI Feed products locally. This initiative not only supports women economically but also creates new revenue-generating opportunities within their communities.

Over the next 12 months, the initiative is expected to drive significant growth for WADI Feed through the expansion of sales channels and diversification of distribution methods. Central to this growth is the increased involvement of women, supported by targeted skills training in Beheira. The program’s goal is to establish a sustainable community development model, equipping women to become key distributors of WADI feed.

The Nawwarah initiative will empower women across Egypt by providing them with the tools, skills, and opportunities to thrive in the workforce and contribute to the nation's development.

“We are thrilled to contribute to improving women's livelihoods through this CSR initiative. We firmly believe that empowering women is fundamental to achieving gender equality and fostering sustainable development.” - Khalil Nasrallah, Business Excellence VP, Wadi Group

Dina Kafafi, Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Chief of Party said, “We are excited about the Nawwarah Initiative, as a sustainable model to effectively integrate women within the company’s value chain.”

Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Overview: The USAID funded Women’s Economic and Social Empowerment Program, implemented by Pathfinder International is designed to engage, leverage, and participate with the private sector as well as local communities and NGOs to encourage women’s participation in the workforce; generate demand for financial services; promote tailored, market-based solutions to women’s economic empowerment; and strengthen the violence against women (VAW) prevention and response such that women become more economically and socially resilient.

WADI Group: WADI Group boasts over 65 years of agribusiness expertise in the MENA region. Founded in Egypt in 1984 with a small poultry operation, it has expanded to 12 subsidiaries and Six brands across three sectors: Dawagen, Sina'at, and Mazareh.

Dawagen is the core poultry division, managing large-scale integrations from Grandparent (GP) to Day-Old-Chick (DOC) production under the brand Katkoot el WADI.