IKEA proudly presents Us & Our Planet: This is How We Live, a book produced in collaboration between PHAIDON and IKEA. Together they have teamed up to explore one of the biggest challenges of our generation: sustainable living. Us & Our Planet looks at the life at home of twelve everyday people including activists, artists, athletes and gardeners as well as young families across the globe. From Mexico to Moscow, Bali to Beirut, the book shines a light on the small things one can do to make our world a little better.

“This is an inspirational study of the home, as the most important place on earth, and how we all, with small steps, can make the world a better place”, Tina Petersson-Lind, Communication Manager, Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Since the 1950s IKEA has conducted home visits all over the world to find out more about the way people live and investigate how daily life at home can be improved. This feedback informs product development and is mirrored in new generations of the IKEA range. Inspired by the IKEA’s life at home visits, Us & Our Planet presents case studies of twelve diverse individuals and families around the world. The book also highlights some of the IKEA’s most iconic products born from this approach over the past 70 years.

The overall IKEA ambition is to become people and planet positive, and to inspire and enable the many people to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet by 2030. “The IKEA People & Planet Positive 2030 strategy” describes the sustainability agenda and ambition for all of us in IKEA.

Because living sustainably doesn’t have to be expensive, IKEA aims to help everyone to have a more sustainable life at home that they can afford. Over the past seventy-odd years, IKEA continued in developing products that everyone both love and can afford, and inform a range that includes beautiful, meaningful, long-lasting and affordable solutions to everyday problems, with a positive impact on people, society and our planet.

“At IKEA we work to develop and offer products, services and home furnishing solutions to inspire and enable people to live a healthier and more sustainable life at home. Our work is focused on five areas where the IKEA offer (both products and services) has a direct impact on people’s health and ability to reduce their environmental footprint at home: energy, air, water, food, and waste.”, Lena Julle, Sustainability Manager, IKEA of Sweden.

IKEA, as a brand and business, is on a journey to reach 3 billion of the many people, to interact and inspire people with home furnishing products and solutions. This book is one of many new ways where we hope to reach and inspire to reach more of the many.

Us & Our Planet is structured into six thematic chapters: Time, Space, Food, Rest, Play, and Togetherness. Each chapter features three iconic IKEA designs, two life visits – interviewed and photographed by local writers and photographers – plus one photo essay by a photographer who has interpreted the theme of the chapter. This book wants to inspire the many people and serves as a call to action for each one of us to take small but important steps at home to make our world a little better.

Us & Our Planet: This is How We Live will be available at phaidon.com or elsewhere where books are being sold, starting on March 10, 2022, and will be available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

