The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain welcomed yesterday His Excellency Steven C. Bondy, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a delegation including Mr Nathanael Lynn, Chief of the Public Affairs Section, Ms Samar Hasan, Education Specialist, and Dr Fathima Nasmy, Physician, at its campus in Busaiteen.

Welcoming the delegation, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, and members of the University’s Executive Committee, provided a guided viewing of the University’s New Academic Building currently under construction - a significant development set to enhance the student experience.

The meeting commenced with an overview by Mr Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director, detailing the University’s history, relationship with partner hospitals and strategic direction.

A key focus of the meeting was the University’s robust academic and clinical collaborations with leading US universities and hospitals. Mr Fadi Ghosn, Head of Recognition, Careers & Alumni, provided details on student research and clinical electives through such partnerships with prestigious institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, Yale University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Tennessee Health Science Centre, Penn State College of Medicine and George Washington University.

As a result of this collaboration, 224 graduates of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain — including 117 American nationals — are now practising in the United States, a testament to the University's rigorous international standards and world-class training it provides.

During the meeting, the delegation also explored potential federal funding opportunities for American nationals to study at the University, further expanding the collaboration between the University and U.S. institutions and demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing medical education and research.

Underscoring the expanding ties between RCSI Medical University of Bahrain and the U.S. education and healthcare sectors, His Excellency Steven C. Bondy, stated, “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain exemplifies the strength of international academic collaboration. Its partnerships with leading U.S. universities and hospitals are expanding opportunities for clinical training, research, and student exchange. These efforts deepen the educational ties between the United States and Bahrain while advancing global healthcare.”

Commenting on the visit, Professor Otoom stated, “RCSI Medical University of Bahrain extends its sincere thanks to His Excellency Steven C. Bondy, U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the delegation for their visit, which highlights the strategic importance of our collaborative partnerships with esteemed U.S. institutions. These partnerships are crucial to our mission of providing students with a world-class medical education, fostering invaluable international exchange in healthcare, and ultimately enhancing the quality of care both regionally and globally.”

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is committed to expanding its international outlook to ensure its graduates are well-equipped to meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare landscape and to make meaningful contributions worldwide.

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.