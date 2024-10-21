Dubai, UAE– Urban.MASS, the innovation leaders behind the next-generation Floc Duo-Rail transit system, is participating in GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech event, where they will be exhibiting alongside the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The event runs from 14th to 18th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and Urban.MASS will be introducing their cutting-edge mass transit technology, jointly promoted with RTA throughout the week.

The participation marks a significant step forward in Urban.MASS’s collaboration with Dubai RTA, building on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year. Since then, Urban.MASS has been selected by RTA to progress within the RTA’s innovation roadmap, with Dubai poised to become the first city in the world to deploy the Floc Duo-Rail system as part of its advanced urban mobility solutions.

As a highlight of the event, GITEX will host the first global release of the Floc Duo-Rail 2.0, which features the latest enhancements to the innovative transit design. The Floc Duo-Rail system offers a flexible, low carbon approach to urban mobility. The latest design iteration demonstrates even greater efficiency, modularity, and sustainability.

Floc 2.0 fills the gap between Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) by offering a highly flexible, phaseable solution that is also more cost effective, coming in at a $24m cost per km versus $43m per km for LRT. “Ultimately, all urban transit projects come down to capex and that’s where Floc Gen 2 leapfrogs other incumbent technologies and fits in where other systems cannot,” adds Ricky Sandhu, the company’s Chairman and Founder.

Throughout the exhibition, visitors will be able to engage with in-depth presentations on this advanced technology’s key role in the future of urban transportation.

Ricky Sandhu, Chairman & Founder, Urban.MASS:

“Floc Gen 2 is a huge advancement. It is even safer, far sleeker and with less infrastructure. We can’t wait to showcase this exclusively with the Roads and Transport Authority this week at GITEX Technology Week. This is the future of sustainable mass transit and we’re delighted to be presenting it in Dubai, the world’s largest stage, which we hope will be the first city in the world to make the system a reality.”

This milestone follows recent announcements from Urban.MASS, including the ongoing collaboration with Dubai RTA. More details of the MoU can be found on Urban.MASS’s website. https://urbanmass.co.uk/article.php?id=5) and subsequent progress https://urbanmass.co.uk/article.php?id=7).

GITEX Global 2024 – Future Mobility Section, 14-18th October, Dubai World Trade Centre: https://www.gitex.com/media/gitex-global-media Find us at Stand S1-E1 Sheikh Saeed Hall.

Follow Urban.MASS's LinkedIn page for live updates and announcements throughout the week https://www.linkedin.com/posts/urban-mass-ltd_urbanmass-in-collaboration-with-dubai-rta-activity-7248976722270859264-HxWm?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop