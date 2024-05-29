Dubai, UAE - URB has established an ambitious research arm, EPIC Lab (Environmental Planning and Innovation Cities Lab), aimed at tackling the critical challenges of urbanization and climate change with groundbreaking solutions. This new think tank is set to challenge and reshape the paradigms of urban development, emphasizing radical innovations that promote sustainability and resilience at every level of city living.

Baharash Bagherian, CEO of URB, shares the vision behind the company’s new research arm: "With EPIC Lab, we are not merely adapting to a new reality; we are actively creating it. Our goal is to transform the fabric of urban life globally, positioning cities at the forefront of the battle against climate change."

The EPIC Lab is dedicated to reshaping urban centers so that they not only survive but thrive amidst the challenges of the 21st century. It focuses on implementing advanced, sustainable urban strategies that enhance the ecological health of cities while boosting their economic viability and livability. "This lab is our answer to the global imperative for sustainable urban development. Here, we develop the blueprints and methodologies that will define the future of urban living," says Bagherian.

URB’s new lab will explore a range of dynamic approaches, from revitalizing urban ecosystems to pioneering new standards in energy efficiency and waste reduction. These efforts aim to establish models of urban development that are environmentally sound and economically sustainable, providing a blueprint for cities worldwide.

The lab’s efforts will not be confined to theoretical research; it aims to implement tangible changes, setting a global example for how cities can evolve to become more sustainable and livable. It will function as a collaborative hub, engaging with international experts, local stakeholders, and policymakers to ensure that its research translates into real-world impact. It will also provide education and workshops to teach future generations about innovative techniques in urban planning, equipping them with the skills necessary to design and sustain smarter, more resilient cities.

The lab's presence in Dubai not only leverages the city's dynamic environment to test and refine cutting-edge urban practices but also contributes significantly to Dubai's goals of enhancing urban quality of life and sustainability. In doing so, the lab plays a crucial role in transforming Dubai into a model for future cities worldwide, where sustainability and livability go hand in hand.

For further details on EPIC Lab and to participate in its mission, please visit https://www.urb.ae/epiclab

About URB

URB is a leading urban planning and development firm based in Dubai, known for its innovative approach to sustainable and integrated urban projects. With a portfolio including notable projects such as the Dubai Mangroves, Dubai Reefs Project and The Loop in Dubai, URB continues to push the boundaries of urban development, combining cutting-edge design with environmental sustainability.