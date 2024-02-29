

uqudo, MEA’s leading digital identity company, and Huawei Cloud, the global technology leader have announced their strategic partnership in the Middle East & Central Asia region, to enhance the delivery of a seamless identity catered to the region. The collaboration will leverage uqudo’s digital identity expertise and Huawei Cloud's vast reach to provide frictionless and trustworthy verification companies in the region.

Huawei Cloud, the global leader in advanced information and communications technology has been playing a key role in connecting the world through its state-of-the-art infrastructure. Using its ecosystem of sustainable products, solutions and services, Huawei Cloud has fostered innovation across the globe.

With the MEA experiencing rapid digital transformation today, secure and efficient identity verification, that is fast and user-friendly, is crucial. This partnership brings together uqudo’s innovative digital identity platform, combining it with Huawei Cloud's commitment to robust and customer-centric technology. This partnered offering will enable businesses in the region to make use of a robust and superior identity verification ecosystem.

Going beyond basic product sales, this partnership will enable uqudo and Huawei Cloud to actively acquire new customers and explore uncharted territories together. This, in turn, will enhance digital and financial inclusion in the region, enabling seamless identity verification across markets.

Mr Xu Chi, VP Ecosystem Cloud Middle East from Huawei Cloud MiddleEast & Central Asia shared that “secure and customer-centric technology is key to a thriving digital ecosystem. Partnering with uqudo will enable Huawei Cloud to offer customers cutting-edge identity verification, contributing to the goal of building a more secure and inclusive digital world. “

Basil Macklai, VP of Channels and Partnerships at uqudo states “By combining uqudo’s innovative digital identity platform with Huawei Cloud’s global reach, we’re creating a future where identity verification is accessible to everyone, on a platform of their choice.”

About uqudo:

A leading digital identity and eKYC company, uqudo adopts advanced digital identity technology that includes the KYC verification of national IDs and passports from around the world using powerful AI technologies, cognitive document analysis, superior facial recognition and liveness detection. This enables users to experience a fast, secure and frictionless onboarding process whilst protecting the organisation from fraudulent activities, ensuring the organisations are fully compliant with KYC, AML and CDD regulations.

uqudo’s award-winning tech platform pushes innovation in the world of identity, driving digital transformation on a global scale. uqudo’s market-leading technology has led to awards across the Middle East and Africa and partnerships with global leaders such as VISA, SmartAfrica, Microsoft and more.

Media Contact

Chandrika Mahapatra, Marketing Coordinator, uqudo

E-mail: marketing@uqu.do

Website: www.uqudo.com

About Huawei Cloud:

Huawei Cloud is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei Cloud’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.