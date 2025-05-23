MoU for a potential Joint Venture announced at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) which is taking place between 19 to 22 May 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

MoU forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NMDC LTS, a business vertical of NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and marine dredging (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange: NMDC), has announced the establishment of a Joint Venture with Chaoda at the Make it in the Emirates forum to establish a facility in the UAE that will assemble, fabricate, and distribute valves to be used in the energy sector.

Headquartered in China, Chaoda is a leading manufacturer and supplier specializing in the design, production, and distribution of valves and related components for the energy industry, specifically oil & gas, petrochemicals, power generation, and other industrial applications.

As part of the MoU, NMDC LTS and Chaoda will evaluate a Joint Venture to setup in UAE including equipment and staffing for the assembly operations across distinct product lines. NMDC LTS along with NMDC Energy will leverage relationships with key players in the energy sector and tap into its capabilities across logistics to ensure the success of the collaboration.

More broadly, the partnership forms part of the MIITE mandate to drive industrial growth in the UAE.

Peter Marvin, Chief Technical & Resource Pool Officer at NMDC LTS, added: “This potential partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to localizing supply chains and boosting technical capabilities within the UAE and regionally. Integrating Chaoda’s manufacturing expertise with our deep sector knowledge will help establish a reliable, locally operated source for critical components in the energy sector that supports both operational efficiency and the UAE’s broader industrialization agenda.”

At MIITE, NMDC Group is showing how its work serves as a catalyst in propelling the development of Abu Dhabi and how the Group bolsters the UAE’s efforts to further shape its modern landscape and stimulate the local economy. The Group is announcing several strategic partnerships, and will also provide updates on its projects, particularly its work internationally where the Group has an active pipeline of activities in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Taiwan, and Vietnam, alongside its work in the UAE.