Dubai, UAE:- Today marks a seismic shift in the technology landscape as Dubai-based startup Haltia.AI emerges from three months of meticulous planning and stealth operations to make its grand entry onto the global VC stage. For the first time in history, nine cypherpunks, revered as the philosophical backbone of a more secure, private digital world, are uniting to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI and privacy.

"Cypherpunks are more than just visionaries; they are our philosophical backbone and the best and brightest in the tech and AI fields have assembled under the Haltia.AI banner,” says Arto Bendiken, CTO and co-founder, with an illustrious track record in the European tech scene. “We've carefully curated an extraordinary dream team enriched with applauded brain capital - experts in machine learning, natural language processing, voice interaction, user experience, computer vision, core building, and fine-tuning. The inclusion of a celebrated AI psychologist and a top-tier AI ethicist amplifies our commitment to not just technology but also the ethical and emotional complexities of AI in modern society."

The strategic choice of establishing Haltia.AI in the UAE amplifies the company's formidable mission. "The UAE is a tech entrepreneur's utopia, having astutely created an AI ministerial role as early as 2017," Bendiken adds. "Their foresight and robust investment in AI development have made them a global AI leader, offering cutting-edge research facilities, world-class infrastructure, and top-tier talent. The nation is synergistically aligned with our mission to not only push technological boundaries but also to make a lasting, positive impact on global quality of life."

Talal Thabet, CEO and co-founder with a portfolio of successful startups, underscores the strategic advantages of the UAE. "In an ecosystem enriched by progressive government policies, such as The National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, we find ourselves on an accelerated trajectory towards delivering transformative AI solutions," Thabet states. "Conversations for Series A funding are already underway with potential investors in both the UAE and Silicon Valley, making the business-friendly regulatory environment in the UAE the ideal launching pad for Haltia.AI."

Haltia.AI's team comprises an extraordinary blend of globally recognised pioneers, not just technologists. "We are already experiencing significant traction, as evidenced by our growing waiting list of users pre-launch," Thabet elaborates. "This positions us uniquely in the investor landscape, offering substantial partnership opportunities and allowing us to be highly selective in choosing the ideal lead investor for our Series A round."

Anchored by its vision of privacy and ethical AI development, Haltia.AI is steadfast in its commitment to have a transformative impact on industries and individual lives around the world.

About Haltia.AI:

Haltia.AI is an AI startup on a mission to revolutionise industries and enhance quality of life with state-of-the-art AI solutions. Based in the United Arab Emirates, the company is supported by a “dream team” of globally recognised experts including renowned cypherpunks, accomplished engineers and coders. Building on the UAE's burgeoning AI ecosystem, Haltia.AI is poised to redefine how AI integrates into daily life, work, and family, empowering individuals to "live the life they imagined”.