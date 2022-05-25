Dubai, United Arab Emirates: A realm of luxury is now within reach with the launch of the ALL - ADCB Credit Card in the UAE. The debut collaboration between global hospitality group, Accor, and premier commercial bank, ADCB, marks a milestone for the two entities.

The co-branded Visa credit cards are set to offer members exclusive privileges at Accor properties locally and internationally, granting them experiences with grand benefits. Abundant perks await cardholders including: room upgrades, swimming pool and beach access, dining offers, discounted room rates, golf access, airport lounge access and much more.

Accor’s global partnership with Visa brings enhanced payment experiences to users through the ALL - ADCB Credit Card. The exclusive Infinite and Signature credit cards are the gateway to an endless world of privileges and benefits, specially designed for members in the UAE to elevate their lifestyle. With an unrivalled portfolio of hotels, it allows guests to maximize the pleasure of every stay. Integrating a powerful network of properties, the ALL - ADCB Credit Cards invites guests to experience luxury with unsurpassed benefits at over 30 Accor properties in the UAE, including Raffles the Palm, Fairmont Fujairah, SLS Dubai, Rixos Dubai The Palm, and many more. The luxury portfolio of Accor in the country also includes Sofitel hotels, while premium properties include Pullman, Swissotel, Movenpick, Grand Mercure and more. Unique deluxe leisure and travel privileges with Accor partners globally also await the cardholders.

ALL- ADCB Infinite Credit Card

The ALL - ADCB Infinite Credit Card automatically entitles members to a platinum status, which allows them an instant fast track after the first eligible one night stay with Accor. A welcome bonus of up to 50,000 reward points, equal to a value of EUR € 1,000, welcomes the cardholders and grants up to three reward points for every USD 1 spent.

In-Hotel Benefits

Endless privileges can be enjoyed at participating Accor properties. Cardholders are entitled to unlimited beach, pool, and gym access, along with 25% off on dining and spa treatments at participating Accor luxury, lifestyle, and premium hotels. In addition, to celebrate the cardholders’ anniversary, one free night in any UAE luxury hotel including Fairmont, Sofitel, Rixos, and many more can be availed. For international travelers,

€50 or $ 50 equivalent to dining credit per stay, VIP guests status, room upgrade, late check-out, and complimentary WiFi, along with complimentary breakfast (at luxury hotels) are applicable worldwide at premium and luxury Accor properties.

Leisure and Travel Benefits

Jetsetters can take advantage of unlimited access to over 1,000 airport lounges across the globe with one additional guest. Cardholders are also automatically entitled to travel insurance worth USD 500,000. Local satisfaction also guarantees four complimentary airport transfers every year through Careem, unlimited buy 1, get 1 free on coffee at Caribou Coffee, and exclusive complimentary golf access at Yas Links, Arabian Ranches, and Meydan.

ALL- ADCB Signature Credit Card

The ALL - ADCB Signature Credit Card automatically entitles members to a gold status, which allows them an instant fast track after the first eligible 1 night stay with Accor. A bonus of 25,000 reward points, at a value of EUR € 500, welcomes the cardholders and grants up to two reward points for every USD 1 spent.

In-Hotel Benefits

Unlimited privileges can be enjoyed at participating Accor properties. Cardholders are entitled to 50% off on beach, pool, and gym access, and spa treatments at participating Accor luxury, lifestyle, and premium hotels. They can also dive into delectable meals at participating dining outlets at select Accor properties such as Le Jardin, Matagi, and Blüthner Hall at Raffles the Palm, Ernst Biergarten at 25Hours Hotel Dubai, Taiko Dubai and The Nine at Sofitel The Obelisk, and countless other outlets with a 25% off privilege. In addition, to celebrate the cardholders’ anniversary, one free night in any UAE premium hotel, including Pullman, Swissotel, Movenpick, and more, can be availed. For international travellers, € 50 or $ 50 equivalent to dining credit per stay, VIP guests status, room upgrade, late check-out, and complimentary WiFi are applicable worldwide at premium and luxury Accor Hotels.

The ALL - ADCB credit card is the key to unlocking a luxurious experience for members allowing them exclusive and personalized in-hotel access to over 30 hotels in the UAE from luxury, premium, and mid-scale properties with plenty of travel and leisure benefits to delight in.

With over 68 million members globally, ALL - Accor Live Limitless, Accor’s loyalty programme, is one of the most popular reward schemes in the region.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 230,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About ALL – Accor Live Limitless

ALL - Accor Live Limitless is a daily lifestyle companion. ALL harness and enhance the brands, services and partnerships offered by the Accor’s ecosystem. ALL delivers meaningful experiences and rewards to its most engaged customers while enabling them to work live, and play, far beyond their stay, at home and around the world. Thanks to this rich value proposition, Accor is bringing its Augmented Hospitality strategy to life with new digital platforms, iconic partnerships (Credit Cards, Mobility, Airlines, Entertainment with AEG, IMG, Paris Saint-Germain) and global roll-out plan for all guests and 68 million of loyalty members.

About The ADCB Group

The ADCB Group is one of the UAE’s leading financial institutions, based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Serving over one million customers with a wide range of market-leading products and services, the ADCB Group’s core businesses are Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Treasury & Investments.

With a host of award winning digital solutions and market firsts, the ADCB Group is driving digital innovation in the financial services industry, helping provide the highest levels of service and convenience to its customers and partners.

The ADCB Group operates major financial and non-financial subsidiaries. These subsidiaries include Al Hilal Bank, providing Islamic banking services for retail customers, and ADCB Egypt, providing both corporate and retail banking services.

The ADCB Group is 60.2% owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi through Mubadala Investment Company through its wholly owned subsidiary One Hundred and Fourteenth Investment Company – Sole Proprietorship LLC and trades on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the ticker “ADCB”.

Further information on the ADCB Group can be found at adcb.com