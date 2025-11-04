First global award recognizing workforce health innovation in the Energy sector

Winner selected by independent international jury following rigorous evaluation

Award reflects UAE’s commitment to innovation, wellbeing, and ESG excellence

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Norway-based University of Stavanger has been awarded the $1 Million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award for pioneering innovative solutions that advance mental and physical health across the global energy workforce.

The $1 million Human Energy Award, powered by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), Burjeel Holdings, and supported by Prometheus Medical International, was presented during a ceremony at ADIPEC 2025, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The award was presented to the winner by His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology – UAE, in the presence of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, and senior leaders from across the global Energy sector.

The winning initiative by the University of Stavanger, developed in partnership with Equinor, one of the world's largest offshore operators, allows on-site medics in isolated environments to perform real-time diagnostic imaging under remote expert supervision.

During the ceremony, India-based Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and UAE-headquartered NMDC Group also received awards in the Highly Commended Categories in recognition of their efforts in raising levels of health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was awarded for establishing the first scientific, workplace-wide mental health initiative in India's energy sector, surveying over 4,400 employees and deploying precision-targeted interventions in partnership with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

NMDC Group won the commended category for their comprehensive wellbeing framework reaching 10,000 personnel, integrating clinical screening with evidence-based mental health support and year-round health campaigns across operational sites.

Global Context: Addressing Workforce Health in the Energy Sector

Research have shown that nearly 40% of offshore and onshore remote rotational workers in the Energy sector experience suicidal thoughts while on duty — significantly higher than the global average of 4-9% — with nearly one-third meeting criteria for clinical depression during rotation. The energy sector has shown its commitment to developing targeted health interventions in challenging environments.

Globally, mental health challenges result in the loss of 12 billion working days annually, costing the economy approximately $1 trillion due to reduced productivity. The Energy sector, with its demanding operational conditions, faces particularly acute challenges in supporting workforce wellbeing while maintaining safety and performance standards.

The initiatives recognized by the Human Energy Award address these challenges through evidence-based, scalable solutions that span offshore operations, large-scale industrial sites, and public sector undertakings across multiple continents.

The Award attracted 100+ worldwide registraions, evaluated against five criteria: Impact on Employee Health & Wellbeing, Innovation & Uniqueness, Holistic Approach, Employee Engagement & Participation, and Sustainability with Long-Term Vision. The initiative aligns with the UAE's 'We The UAE 2031 Vision' and 'National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031', positioning the nation as a global platform for human-centric innovation.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings and Founder of RPM, said: “Employee wellbeing is not merely institutional commitment — it is an integrated development strategy. The initiatives recognized today demonstrate that investing in people directly enhances productivity, sustainability, and innovation. I congratulate the organizations on reaching tens of thousands of Energy sector employees with evidence-based, scalable solutions that will set new industry standards.”

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM, said: “The scale and diversity of impact represented by the Human Energy Award winners is remarkable. From pioneering mental health governance frameworks serving thousands, to remote diagnostic technology transforming offshore healthcare, to comprehensive wellbeing programs embedded in daily operations—these initiatives prove that human health and organizational excellence are inseparable. They represent the future of the Energy sector.”

The Human Energy Award is the first global initiative of its kind, dedicated to recognizing organizations operating in the Energy sector that place the health and wellbeing of their employees at the core of their strategies.

An independent international jury — comprising global leaders and experts in energy, health, and wellbeing — conducted the comprehensive evaluation. The jury noted that this inaugural edition establishes a new global standard, recognizing human capital as a strategic asset and reinforcing the Energy sector's commitment to sustainable practices that ensure mental, physical, and functional resilience across industrial value chains.