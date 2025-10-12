Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Haleon, a leader in consumer healthcare, has entered a strategic partnership with the University of Sharjah to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals and advance a more resilient, inclusive healthcare ecosystem across the UAE.

This collaboration introduces an academic program designed to train young professionals in self-care, community health advocacy, and preventative health.

As part of the agreement, Haleon will co-host a series of conferences, workshops, and seminars with the University of Sharjah, offering students and recent graduates direct access to industry expertise and emerging trends. Haleon will also participate in the University’s career fairs, providing mentorship and career guidance to aspiring professionals navigating the evolving healthcare landscape.

In addition, Haleon leadership will deliver specialised sessions aligned with the University’s curriculum, bridging the gap between theory and practice and empowering students to apply their academic knowledge to real-world challenges.

“We believe that supporting future healthcare leaders begins with education and collaboration. By joining forces with institutions like the University of Sharjah, we’re equipping students with not just the knowledge, but also the confidence and perspective to shape healthier communities. It’s through partnerships like this that we bring our purpose to life – advancing healthcare with science, access and opportunity. Moreover, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to advancing healthcare education in the UAE and beyond, as well as shaping a globally competitive workforce capable of driving innovation in this sector,” said Arda Arat, General Manager, Haleon, Gulf & Near East.

Mohammed Elgamal, Dean, University of Sharjah, added: “This partnership with Haleon marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry. By integrating real-world learning into our curriculum, we are equipping our students and graduates with the practical skills, critical insights, and professional confidence needed to thrive as future-ready healthcare leaders.”

Healthcare education remains a strategic priority for Haleon. The company continues to invest in digital health literacy, mental wellbeing, and community health initiatives. Earlier this year, Haleon launched the Health Inclusivity Index for the region, in collaboration with Economist Impact. The index is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that evaluates 40 countries across 58 indicators of health literacy, outreach, inclusion, and equity. The UAE ranked among the top performers, underscoring its global leadership in inclusive and preventative care.

Highlighting its commitment to innovation, Haleon also introduced the Pain Management Institute, a dedicated platform for advancing education and best practices in effective pain management.

