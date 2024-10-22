Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The University of Manchester Middle East Centre and International School Partnership (iSP) Middle East have announced a Strategic Talent Partnership. The partnership will help iSP provide further career and management development opportunities for colleagues in their schools by providing access to the University’s part-time master’s programmes and executive education short business courses. The partnership will also provide students from the University of Manchester with job and networking opportunities within the seven iSP schools in the UAE. As a Strategic Talent Partner of the University, members of iSP will also enjoy access to networking and faculty-led professional events organised by the University for its students and alumni across the region.

The Regional Learning Director for iSP Middle East, Rory Galvin, looks forward to the development of talent that this partnership will bring to both organisations: “We are excited to see how this partnership will nurture a community of lifelong learners and provide unique opportunities for professional growth. By connecting our talented leaders and educators with the expertise and networks of The University of Manchester Middle East Centre, we can further strengthen our ability to develop local talent and offer enriching career pathways within our schools.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming some great teachers and local talent from the University into our network as educators that will support our mission to grow the world’s most curious and confident minds. This collaboration will undoubtedly have a positive impact on both our staff and students, as we continue to build on our commitment to excellence in education and leadership development.”

iSP is a global group of over 86 international schools across 23 countries (including nine in the Middle East) and 10,000 staff. iSP schools champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting every student’s curiosity and growing their self-confidence, they are empowering students to become the next generation of changemakers. iSP’s global network of experts, teachers and leaders is supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

The University’s part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice is a multi-award winning, two-year programme suitable for qualified and experienced working educators, from class teachers to nursery, school and college managers, leaders and principals. It combines flexible learning with digital delivery and influences teaching and learning approaches at all levels.

Randa Bessiso, Director - Middle East at The University of Manchester, said: “We share iSP’s belief in the transformational impact of education and learning, as well as the company’s commitment to making a difference to young people’s lives through world class schools and educators, including those based here in our region. So, we are very excited to sign this new agreement with iSP, which will open access to our portfolio of part-time master’s programmes (including the part-time MA Educational Leadership in Practice) and the executive education short business courses delivered on campus. This collaboration will also help enrich the study and potential career opportunities for thousands of our students and alumni in the region, while supporting the leadership development goals of the iSP management team.”

The University of Manchester Middle East Centre offers a dynamic portfolio of specialist part-time business master’s programmes including three MBA options, as well as the MA Educational Leadership in Practice, and MSc Financial Management. Alongside these, the Centre has recently introduced a new range of executive education short business courses (including Leading Digital Transformation; Managing Complex Business Challenges; Leading ESG and Sustainability; Finance for Non-Financial Leaders; Psychology of Leading People; Leading and Implementing Innovation; Data and AI for Leaders; Leading Major Projects).

Since opening in the UAE in 2006, the University’s Middle East Centre in Dubai has developed a strong group of strategic talent and corporate partners across the region, including professional bodies and business groups, multinational and regional companies, and professional services organisations. The Centre also works in close collaboration with a range of regional social responsibility partners as part of its commitment to fulfilling one of the University’s principal missions in achieving positive social impact.

