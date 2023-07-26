Earn Your Accredited A-Level Certificate; Expert training for exams like UCAT and BMAT

With the goal of assisting aspirant health professions students in securing a place in internationally-recognized premier education institutions through top-notch programs and guidance, Gulf Medical University has started the University of London International Foundation Program, emerging as the only partnered center in the UAE region. The University of London's International Foundation Program (Medical) is a comprehensive, full-time nine-month program designed to prepare students for science-focused undergraduate degrees. Admissions for the October 2023 intake are now being accepted.

Packed with distinctive features, the International Foundation Program (Medical) enables students looking to enroll in medical, dental, veterinary, physiotherapy, nursing, midwifery, pharmacy, and nutrition programs at universities in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and other nations with a comprehensive curriculum training as a crucial first step. It includes a wide range of science-related modules, such as those in biology, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, and STEMM statistics. The program makes sure that students acquire a solid foundation in key subject areas by covering these topics in depth.

In addition, students will also receive intensive training for the BMAT and UCAT exams, which are prerequisites for enrollment in dental and medical programs both in the UK and abroad. The opportunity for students to complete assessments for A-levels in science-based modules is what distinguishes GMU's International Foundation Program from others. These unique characteristic enables students to receive a well-rounded education and maximize their chances of getting accepted into their desired programs at top-ranked universities around the world.

"We are incredibly proud to be associated with supporting this exceptional University of London program at Gulf Medical University," said Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University. He added, “this not only broadens our international reach, but it also gives students an incredible opportunity to access a pathway to undergraduate degrees in health professions, including medicine, dentistry, among others. The partnership with the University of London showcases Gulf Medical University’s commitment to providing students with world-class education and empowering them to achieve their academic and professional aspirations.”

Graduates of the University of London’s International Foundation Program have in the past achieved remarkable success, being admitted to many of the world's top universities, including the prestigious Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard. Students will be evaluated by the University of London and LRN UK after completing the course at Gulf Medical University. Successful graduates will receive a certificate from the University of London as well as an international A-Level certification from LRN-UK, further validating their skills and academic excellence.

Gulf Medical University’s state-of-the-art facilities, committed staff, and effective admission office benefit students by ensuring a smooth experience throughout their academic journey. Applications can be conveniently submitted online through the university’s secure website, foundation.gmu.ac.ae, for this highly sought-after program, for which there are a limited number of seats available. The USD 6,800 per term course fee guarantees the program's affordability, and Gulf Medical University also offers visa assistance for students traveling to the UAE, along with cozy hostel and lodging options, all of which are accompanied by free transportation services.