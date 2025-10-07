Hafr Al Batin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The University of Hafr Al-Batin – Library Affairs has signed a strategic agreement with Naseej for Technology, the region’s leading provider of knowledge and digital transformation solutions, to implement the latest version of Medad Library Services Platform. This collaboration enables the university to modernize its academic library services with innovative, cloud-native technologies, thereby enhancing access for students, researchers, and academic administrators.

About the Agreement

Through this agreement, Naseej will deliver a complete suite of advanced digital library services aligned with global best practices, including Medad Library Services Platform (LSP), the Digital Library Portal, the Library Digital Repository, and integration with the Arabic Union Catalog. These solutions are designed to streamline operations, simplify access to scholarly content, and enhance overall research experience.

Strategic Impact for UHB

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of academic library services at the University of Hafr Al-Batin,” said Eng. Othman Al-Abdulkarim, CEO of Naseej for Technology. “By adopting Medad Library Services Platform, the university is not only streamlining access to knowledge resources but also building a scalable, cloud-based infrastructure that empowers students, faculty, and researchers with seamless, reliable, and intelligent library services aligned with global best practices.”

Empowering Smart Library Services

The University of Hafr Al-Batin, a key institution in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, continues to enhance its educational services by embracing smart technologies that meet the evolving needs of learners and educators. With Naseej’s integrated platform, the university will benefit from centralized resource management, intelligent search capabilities, and enhanced interoperability with regional and global knowledge networks.

Scalable Cloud Architecture

Medad Library Services Platform offers a robust, cloud-native infrastructure that supports the automation of library operations, including acquisitions, cataloging, circulation, and e-resource management. Its responsive and intuitive interface ensures a consistent and engaging user experience across all devices, allowing the university community to access resources effortlessly anytime and anywhere.

Furthermore, Medad supports integration with enterprise systems through advanced APIs and adheres to global library standards, ensuring long-term sustainability and performance.

About the University of Hafr Al-Batin

Founded in 2014, the University of Hafr Al-Batin (UHB) is a dynamic public institution in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, dedicated to delivering high-quality education and promoting research excellence. With a diverse range of academic programs across its colleges, UHB plays a vital role in driving national development and empowering future generations. The university prioritizes innovation, community engagement, and digital transformation as core pillars in its mission to make meaningful contributions to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

About Naseej for Technology

Naseej for Technology, the leading provider of knowledge solutions in the region, has served academic institutions, cultural centers, and government organizations since 1989. With over 500 skilled professionals, Naseej delivers cutting-edge digital solutions, including Business, Cultural, and Higher Education solutions, to drive digital transformation forward. Naseej empowers its partners to streamline operations, enhance user experiences, and achieve their strategic goals. Through innovative solutions like Medad Cloud Platform and initiatives like Naseej Academy, Naseej continues to shape the future of education and knowledge management across the region.

About Medad Cloud

Medad Cloud is a robust, cloud-native digital platform designed to empower educational and governmental institutions with secure, scalable, and integrated solutions. Built on a modular architecture, it supports institutional effectiveness, strategic planning, campus and training management, learning systems, digital libraries, and smart engagement, driving innovation and operational excellence across the public sector.