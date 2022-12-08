Ras Al Khaimah: Universal Carton Industries (UCI), one of UAE’s leading corrugated cardboard box manufacturing companies located in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), is investing AED 55 million to expand its production volume to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions in the UAE and overseas. This expansion will increase UCI’s production capacity by threefold to 100,000 tons per annum.

The new state-of-the-art facility totalling 375,000 ft2 is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The company, which initially began operations in 2014 at Al Ghail Industrial Zone, is aiming to increase its manpower to 300 employees.

Commenting on the expansion, Managing Director of Universal Carton Industries, Arsalan Pirani said, “With the extension of our European food grade corrugation plant in Ras Al Khaimah, modern equipment and innovative technologies, we will have achieved an unparalleled production capacity and set off on our journey to becoming the pioneers of sustainable packaging solutions. Once it’s completed, we will not just be able to diversify our share in the UAE and GCC, but also target new strategic global markets.”

UCI’s Chief Operating Officer, Saleem Vohra, highlighted RAKEZ’s support in their growth journey: “The economic zone has been our guide since the very beginning, providing us with tremendous support in our setting up phase in the UAE. They assisted us in obtaining approvals from various governmental entities and efficiently set up our company in less than a week. Throughout the years, RAKEZ has provided us with continuous support in successfully growing our business.”

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad said, “We are thrilled to be the trusted base for Universal Carton Industries and witness another great milestone for the company. It has been a great collaborative journey. UCI is a great example of the many high-growth companies we have in Ras Al Khaimah that benefit from the expert support we provide to facilitate their journeys. This support, combined with Ras Al Khaimah’s cost-effective business operating environment, helps international companies truly maximise the advantage of growing opportunities in the MENA region.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 15,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Universal Carton Industries (UCI):

Universal Carton Industries LLC is one of the UAE’s leading manufacturer and supplier of corrugated and printed boxes, located in Al Ghail Industrial area, Ras Al Khaimah, with a massive manufacturing facility, sprawling across 240,000 ft2, and a workforce comprising over 200 skilled and qualified employees.

The company owns the latest machinery that enables the production of 50,000 tons of products annually. Some of the products include regular slotted cartons, die-cut, trays, partitions, and half-slotted containers.

The company is certified for social and legal compliances and maintains a high standard of quality and hygiene. It procures paper from the USA, Europe, Russia, far east countries, and some quantity locally as well.