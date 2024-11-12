AL KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA – United International Holding Company (“UIHC” or the “Company” or the “Issuer”), the parent of United Company for Financial Services (“Tas’heel”) and Procco Financial Services W.L.L. (”Procco”) (to be referred to, together with its subsidiaries, as the “Group”), one of the largest providers of Sharia-compliant consumer finance services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the “Kingdom”), today announces the successful completion of the book-building process for Participating Parties and the Final Offer Price (“Final Offer Price”) for the Company’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”).

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 132 per share, implying a market capitalization of SAR 3,300 million (approximately USD 880 million) at listing. The recorded orders during the institutional book-building stood at around SAR 131 billion (USD 35 billion), representing a coverage of 132 times.

The retail subscription period will last for 2 days, commencing on Tuesday 19 November 2024 and ending on Wednesday 20 November 2024. Final allocations are planned to be announced on Monday 25 November 2024, with any refunds of excess subscription monies to be made by Thursday 28 November 2024. Trading of the Company's shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange is expected to commence after the satisfaction of all relevant requirements.

For more information, visit: ipo.unitedholding.com.sa

Contact Details