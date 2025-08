United Arab Emirates: United Arab Bank (UAB), listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the successful completion of its capital increase, which ended on July 29, 2025. The Rights Issue raised AED 1,031 billion increasing the Bank’s issued capital from AED 2,062 billion to AED 3,093 billion. The newly issued shares were priced at AED 1 per share. All necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained for this transaction.

The Rights Issue was oversubscribed, underscoring UAB’s robust fundamentals and strong performance as a result of the diligent execution of its turnaround strategy. United Arab Bank intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Rights Issue to strengthen its capital base and to support future growth of the business of the Bank.

Commenting on the Rights Issue success, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, said: “We are deeply grateful for the trust and support of our shareholders in this Rights Issue. The strong response we have received will further strengthen our balance sheet, mark a new chapter in UAB’s progress, and reaffirm our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. In addition, it will enhance our financial resilience, and position us to continue contributing to the UAE economy and its sustainable development agenda.”

He added: “We also extend our sincere appreciation to the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and all our transaction partners whose support and collaboration were instrumental in ensuring the success of this Rights Issue.”

Commenting on the announcement, Shirish Bhide, CEO of United Arab Bank, said: “The success of the Rights Issue reflects the confidence that our shareholders have in the Bank and our future endeavours. This step represents an important milestone in strengthening UAB’s capital position and reinforces our long-term commitment to sustainable growth. The additional capital will support the next phase of our strategy, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet evolving regulatory requirements, support our clients’ needs, and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders.”

UAB posted a net profit of AED 208 million for the first half of 2025, compared to AED 139 million for the same period last year, representing a 50% year-on-year increase. Total income rose by 24% year-on-year to AED 374 million.

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) acted as Lead Manager and Bookrunner of the Rights Issue and Al Tamimi & Co. acted as Legal Adviser.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975, in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognized as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanizing banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa3/P-3/Positive) and Fitch (BBB+/F2/Stable).