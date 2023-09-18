As part of its continuous endeavors to attract young Emirati talents, United Arab Bank (UAB) announced its participation at the upcoming Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023, an annual fair which offers exciting job and training opportunities for young Emirati fresh graduates and job seekers. The exhibition will be held from 19 to 21 September 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the exhibition, the bank will offer on-the-spot hiring for a mix of job openings available for Emirati talents who will meet the job requirements.

Commenting on the bank’s participation at Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined, Shirish Bhide, the Bank's CEO, said: "UAB is committed to actively support the UAE Government Emiratisation initiatives and has devised a hiring strategy which aims to attract, develop and retain more Emiratis. Through our participation at Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined 2023, we are confident of meeting graduate and professional Emiratis who are interested in building a successful career in the banking sector."

Hind Al-Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB commented: “Emiratisation of jobs is a top priority at UAB. Our participation in events such as the Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined supports the bank’s strategy of attracting young Emirati talents and leveraging their skills to develop a strong workforce qualified for assuming leading posts in the Bank and contributing to the growth of the UAE economy."

She added: “We are delighted to participate at the Ru'ya Careers UAE Redefined. Such platforms provide a great opportunity to engage and attract young Emirati talents.”

As part of its Emiratisation strategy UAB pays particular attention to recruiting, training and developing Emirati young graduates through its “Tomouh” Program, a workplace program aimed at supporting and upgrading the national talents and empowering Emirati fresh graduates. The program promises on-the-job training, technical development, leadership development and job placement in the trained business field on completion.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Sirine El Merhebi

Marketing & Corporate Communications Department

sirine.elmerhebi@uab.ae