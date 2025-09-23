UAE – As part of its ongoing efforts to attract young Emirati talents, United Arab Bank (UAB) announced its participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025, which is held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 23 to 25 September.

The career fair provides a platform for leading financial institutions and major companies to engage with young Emirati professionals, helping them secure suitable career opportunities while encouraging them to enhance their skills and advance their professional journeys.

During the event, UAB’s Human Capital team will host career guidance to Emirati job seekers, empowering them to progress in their careers in financial sector. The Bank will also conduct on-the-spot hiring for a variety of roles available to talented UAE nationals who meet the recruitment requirements.

Commenting on the bank’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025, Hind Al-Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB, said: “UAB is committed to actively supporting the UAE Government’s Emiratisation initiatives. The Bank has developed comprehensive strategies and frameworks to attract outstanding Emirati talent, systematically refine their skills, and provide them with successful career paths that prepare them for future leadership roles. Ru’ya Careers UAE offers an ideal platform to showcase these opportunities, and our recurring participation reflects our steadfast commitment to empowering national talent and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to the next phase of growth.”

Nadra Al Ansari, Head of Emiratisation at UAB, added: “We are delighted to once again participate in prestigious career fairs such as Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025. This event allows us to highlight the career opportunities and training programs designed to equip young Emiratis with the skills and tools they need to build successful careers in the banking sector. We remain committed to providing career development initiatives that support the professional growth of UAE nationals and help them shape their future within the financial industry.”

She further noted: “I am pleased to invite Emirati job seekers interested in financial services to visit our stand and explore the distinctive programs and career opportunities that UAB offers for national talent.”

As part of its Emiratisation strategy, UAB places strong emphasis on recruiting, training, and developing young Emirati graduates through its flagship Tomouh Program. This initiative, dedicated to fresh graduates, nurtures national talent by offering workshops, training sessions, on-the-job learning opportunities, as well as technical and leadership skills development across key professional disciplines.