United Arab Emirates (UAE) – United Arab Bank (UAB) today announced its collaboration with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services company. Kyndryl to support UAB in its journey to design and implement a new and industry-aligned enterprise data model, and transform its data assets.

Established in 1975, UAB is one of the oldest banks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The bank is continuously investing in digital and analytics capabilities to offer better financial solutions and rive excellent customer experience.

Under the agreement, Kyndryl will work closely with UAB to extract large volumes of raw data from various systems, transform them into a structured and actionable format, and create a single unified view within the organization. This initiative will complement and further reinforce the bank's extensive and ongoing work in enhancing customer experience, boosting employee productivity, and ensuring data management and protection.

“We need serious efforts to harness the power of the bank data. At UAB, we have already created an advanced data management framework that ensures the latest analytic processes to drive results across all of our platforms and delivery channels," said Ayman AlQudsi, Chief Information Officer of UAB.

"We are also making significant progress on automation by transforming core platforms to online and mobile banking. It enhances our data storage infrastructure as well as helps security landscape while working with Kyndrl to transform the collection of our structured and unstructured data into an actionable intelligent platform. Such initiative will improve the bank's customer experience, and understand their behaviors and trends, which will eventually tailor and offer customized offerings to each customer, improve lending decisions, and improve retention in addition to decreasing fraud and ensuring compliance with the regulatory reporting,” AlQudsi concludes.

“Many brands, ranging from online shopping platforms to streaming services, built seamless and effective digital experiences at the onset of the pandemic, providing their consumers with a wide array of choices and timely, relevant, and personalized engagements. However, the banking industry has yet to meet the same level of expectations, and only a small portion of customers think that they receive personalized guidance regarding their financial decisions,” said Emre Yalcin, Head of Retail Banking of UAB.

“In the UAB Retail Banking business, we firmly believe in the importance of data-driven decisions and tailored customer experiences. Our collaboration with Kyndryl exhibits our commitment to putting data at the heart of all our decisions, driving a productive and sustainable value exchange with our customers. I'm confident that Kyndryl will play a pivotal role in UAB's journey in transforming its data assets and positioning them as key components of customer engagement models, enabling us to offer personalized financial solutions and experiences," Yalcin concludes.

“No matter the industry, enhancing customer experience is key to success. That’s why we are proud to support UAB in its journey to fully harness the power of its data to provide best-in-class experience and personalized offerings to its customers,” said Fionnuala Morris, Vice President and Managing Director, Kyndryl Middle East. “Now more than ever, it is imperative for banks and financial institutions to prioritize their data strategy to avoid the risk of falling behind in meeting their customers’ needs.”

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank, P.J.S.C. (UAB) was incorporated on the 21st of January 1975 as a joint venture between UAE investors and the French international financial conglomerate, Société Générale (SG). Today, the bank is considered among the longest-standing and most innovative banking and financial services providers in the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Sharjah, UAB operates through 6 branches, 17 ATMs, and 11 cash and cheque deposit machines (CCDM) across the UAE offering retail and corporate banking services. The Bank succeeded to establish itself as a partner of choice for corporate clientele with a comprehensive suite of Wholesale Banking services supported by Trade Finance, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets services, in addition to Islamic Banking solutions.