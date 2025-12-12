UAE: Union Properties PJSC (“Union Properties” or “the Company”) (DFM symbol: UPP) has officially broken ground on ‘Mirdad’, its AED 2 billion flagship project in Dubai Motor City, the Company’s second landmark development in the area. This milestone underscores Union Properties’ renewed growth strategy, centered on innovative master planning, architectural excellence, and wellness-driven urban living.

Comprising four elegantly designed towers, ‘Mirdad’ embodies Union Properties’ vision for modern, connected and sustainable living that fosters a true sense of community and belonging. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Mohamed Fardan Ali Al Fardan, Chairman, Mr. Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, Vice Chairman, Eng. Amer Khansaheb, CEO and Board Member, and Union Properties Board Members, highlighting a shared commitment to creating harmonious community spaces that inspire residents and elevate everyday experiences.

Spanning 356,931 sq. ft., ‘Mirdad’ will encompass 1,087 units, including a limited number of luxury lofts and elegantly styled apartments that offer natural light, panoramic views and smart design. Furthermore, residents will have access to over 26 curated indoor and outdoor amenities, ensuring a holistic lifestyle experience. The development will feature smart building technologies, green spaces and EV charging stations with 647 parking space out of 1,294 equipped with chargers, along with energy-efficient facades and materials.

The enabling works for ‘Mirdad’ will include the excavation of 446,000 cubic metres of soil and a 716-meter-long shoring boundary, laying the groundwork for the project’s next phase of construction. The project is strategically located in the heart of Motor City amid popular retail and leisure destinations, as well as two upcoming public park projects. It is also strategically located between Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport, making it an ideal choice for residents and investors seeking urban convenience, lifestyle appeal and long-term returns.

Set for completion in Q4 2028, Mirdad is guided by a philosophy of architectural excellence and sustainable design, standing as a testament to Union Properties’ enduring commitment to advancing Dubai’s vision for future-ready, liveable communities.

