Dubai, UAE: Union Insurance Company, a leading provider of innovative customer-focused insurance solutions to individuals and corporations in the region, announced today that it has launched a new individual health insurance solution at the most competitive rate in the UAE.

Fully compliant with the UAE regulators, the new product, Delighted Care, offers customers local and global covers and the option to choose from a variety of comprehensive customisable plans depending on their evolving needs and emirate of residency.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Abdul Muttaleb Al Jaedi, Chief Executive Officer of Union Insurance Company, said: “We are committed to ensuring our customers’ financial stability during unfortunate events and emergencies.”

Mahmoud Shalaab, Senior Vice President, Health Insurance Department, Union Insurance said, “We launched Delighted Care plans because we believe that everyone deserves access to quality and affordable healthcare.”

The plans are targeted at self-employed individuals and dependents from the age of 0 to 99 years and who are living in the UAE offering them access to a wide network of healthcare providers across the country.

Individuals can conveniently initiate the purchase journey by contacting Union Insurance or their insurance broker. The process is then completed online where the various plans are emailed to the customer who then simply selects the preferred option, fills out the medical application form and then processes the payment online.

Mudassir Khan, Vice President of Health Underwriting/Health Insurance Department Union Insurance said,” We are pleased to offer our customers insurance options that cater to their individual changing needs and provide them with a chance to live a healthier life.”

Union has launched a total of 11 plans; five plans for Abu Dhabi residents and six plans for Dubai and Norther Emirates residents. The new plans include enhanced benefits such as Dental, Optical, Maternity, Repatriation, Alternative treatment as well as inpatient medical services.

About Union Insurance Company

Established in 1998 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Union Insurance Company is regulated by the UAE Insurance Authority and has a paid up capital of over AED 330 million. The company provides a wide range of individual and commercial insurance products to clients in the UAE and wider Middle East.

