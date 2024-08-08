Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Officer at Union Coop, has announced the initiation of construction for the Al Khawaneej Mall project located in Al Khawaneej 2, Dubai. The mall is expected to be completed and open in the second quarter of 2025. Dr. Al Bastaki confirmed that 70% of the mall's retail space has already been leased following the start of construction.

The new mall in Al Khawaneej 2 aligns with the ongoing development in Dubai's retail sector. The mall will have a total construction area of approximately 70,698.69 sq. ft., featuring a spacious parking area for up to 92 vehicles. It will house a Union Coop hypermarket, covering about 28,253.09 sq. ft., along with 6 kiosks and 19 retail stores. This variety of retail options aims to meet the needs of all residents in the area.

As part of its sustainability standards, the mall will use advanced solar energy conservation techniques. The large roof areas will be utilized for integrating a solar power panels into the mall’s operations. This initiative aims to significantly reduce the mall's reliance on non-renewable energy sources, thereby contributing directly to local environmental goals, reducing the carbon footprint, and supporting the nation’s sustainability efforts. This will be Union Coop’s first commercial center equipped with solar panels, setting an example for its environmental and social sustainability initiatives.

The single-story mall will offer a variety of facilities to meet the daily needs of families and residents in Al Khawaneej, Mirdif, Al Warqa, Al Mizhar, and Al Muhaisnah. It will be built to the highest engineering standards in line with global real estate trends, providing a comprehensive range of grocery, household, and premium products, ensuring unparalleled comfort and quality for shoppers.

The new Union Coop mall will also present unique job opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on retail business prospects, thanks to its strategic location.