Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has secured first place in the second edition of the "Nafis" Award 2023-2024 for Small-Sized Entities in the Trade and Repair Services. The award announced at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi, was given by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council in recognition of Union Coop’s efforts in achieving Emiratization targets, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talents, and supporting the national economy.

The Award was launched under the patronage and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, to encourage the Emirati workforce, qualifying them to thrive and excel within the private and banking sectors, and enabling them to be the leading drivers for the UAE’s economic development.

Union Coop received this accolade in recognition of its efforts in achieving the Emiratization targets for the year 2023, its nurturing of Emirati talents, and its contribution to enhancing the competitiveness and participation of Emiratis in the workforce within the retail trade sector. This accomplishment highlights the cooperative's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and competition among citizens, integrating them into the labor market, and supporting the implementation of the national strategy for Emiratization in the private sector at all levels to bolster and enhance the national economy.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, expressed pride in receiving this prestigious award, noting the cooperative's ongoing efforts to attract, train, and refine Emirati talents. He emphasized Union Coop's strategic initiatives aimed at employing and developing national cadres, aligning with the leadership's vision of integrating Emirati youth into the private sector.

Union Coop has made significant strides in Emiratization, offering well-defined career paths, competitive salaries, tailored training programs, performance-based incentives, career development opportunities, and flexible working hours. Al Hashemi reaffirmed the cooperative’s priority of providing jobs for citizens, attracting top national talents, and retaining them.

-Ends-