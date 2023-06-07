Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based retailer ‘Union Coop’ recently announced a promotional campaign for June 2023 to reduce the prices of several essential food and non-food products.

The promotion started at the beginning of June and will continue until the end of it, with discounts of up to 70% on wide range of selected items. This is in line with its strategic goals and ongoing commitment to launch community initiatives aimed at making consumers happy, meeting their requirements, and providing them with high-quality products at competitive prices.

The June campaigns will be available in all branches of the cooperative, as well as on their website and smart online store (application). The selected discounted products will be promoted in its regular magazines and through advertising and media channels affiliated with the cooperative, so that all members of the community can benefit from them. The cooperative also plans to continue its campaign of locked prices for the most consumed goods and materials, such as vegetables, rice, sugar, oil, which will continue until next September.

The first promotional campaign started on June 2, 2023, and will end on June 11, focusing on fast-moving goods by consumers, as well as travel needs, electronics, and other food and non-food items that are of interest to consumers. In addition to the discount campaigns that will be launched in conjunction with the Eid al-Adha holiday. The Cooperative prioritizes the consumer and seeks to meet their requirements by launching discount campaigns in all its branches and centers spread across Dubai throughout the year. This is part of a carefully planned marketing strategy to delight consumers and provide them with a wide range of purchasing options at competitive prices.