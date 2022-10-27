Dubai, UAE: Union Coop signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Smile Train Dubai intending to strengthen the partnership between the two parties through exchanging experiences and harnessing the capabilities available to them to make the best use of these capabilities by both corporates, and to mutually promote projects and initiatives and to work towards providing the services with high quality and effectiveness.

The MoU was signed by Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of the Happiness and Marketing Department at Union Coop, and Mrs. Afaf Meky, Executive Manager, Smile Train Dubai at the headquarters of the Union Coop in Al Warqa City Mall.

Dr Suhail Al Bastaki confirmed that Union Coop is keen to sign MoUs and cooperate with all societal institutions, as it aims through this agreement to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and coordination between Union Coop and the Smile Train International Corporation in order to consolidate the mutual partnership relationship and benefit from the experiences of the two parties in all fields, which will achieve shared strategic goals, and constitute an added value for both parties.

In turn, Mrs. Afaf Meky expressed her thanks to Union Coop for the pivotal role it plays in society and community, explaining that this agreement will have many positive effects on both parties in the future, as they will be keen in the institution to support community cooperative initiatives that are in the interest of the community.

It is worth noting that Smile Train is the largest global charitable organization focused on conditions of cleft lip and cleft palate, by empowering local medical professionals with training, funding and resources to provide free surgery and comprehensive cleft lip and palate care to children globally, it also offers a sustainable solution and a worldwide scalable health model to treat clefts, which has a significant impact on improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe and speak, which leads to achieving success in life without hindrances.

