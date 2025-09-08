Dubai, UAE: As part of its commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles and enhancing sustainable food security, Union Coop announced that it sells more than 288,800 organic products each month through 14 approved local suppliers across the UAE.

Union Coop emphasized that providing high-quality organic products remains a top priority, making them available across all its branches in Dubai and through its online store. Currently, around 150 organic items are offered, with availability varying according to seasonality and local crop supply.

The cooperative follows a well-defined policy in selecting suppliers and continuously develops strategic partnerships with Emirati farmers and leading local brands. This initiative aims to empower producers, expand their market reach, and promote national products.

All suppliers of organic goods are UAE-based, reflecting Union Coop’s dedication to strengthening local production, supporting food self-sufficiency, and offering consumers safe, natural, and sustainable choices.

Union Coop reiterated its ongoing commitment to investing in a healthier and more sustainable future for the community, while aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable, health-conscious society.