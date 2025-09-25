Dubai, UAE – Popular retailer, ‘Union Coop’ has announced the rollout of its self-checkout service, ‘Scan and Go’ at 17 of its branches across Dubai. This follows the installation of 45 self-checkout counters as part of an expansion plan aimed at improving the shopping experience and encouraging the adoption of digital solutions in retail.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that this move responds to market trends and the rapid shift toward smart technologies. He noted that self-checkout systems have become essential tools for providing shoppers with a seamless and quick experience, reducing waiting times and reliance on traditional POS/cash counters.

Al Hashemi added that Union Coop has expanded its digital services by enabling the Scan & Go feature, allowing customers to scan products themselves via the Union Coop’s mobile app and pay directly without stopping at the cashier, saving time and enhancing shopping convenience.

He also noted that the Coop supports multiple digital payment options, including Google Pay, and offers QR code payment integration linked to the Coop’s digital billing system within its app.

Al Hashemi explained that these initiatives are part of Union Coop’s strategy to modernize its digital infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and achieve higher customer satisfaction. These efforts also align with the Coop’s commitment to sustainability by reducing reliance on paper receipts, in line with consumer needs and ongoing developments in the UAE retail sector.