Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has announced exceptional financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, driven by strategic retail expansion, innovative digital services, and a customer-centric approach that has solidified its leadership in the UAE’s retail sector.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, Union Coop’s CEO, revealed that the cooperative recorded a net profit of AED 173.6M after tax for the first half of the year, compared to AED 163.14M during the same period in 2024, marking a 6.4% growth. Profit before tax stood at AED 192M. Total income reached AED 1.158B, comprising AED 1.031B from retail sales, AED 88M from real estate, and AED 39M from other income.

He added that second-quarter profits in 2025 grew by 13% compared to the same period last year, underscoring the efficiency of Union Coop’s operational strategy. The cooperative’s customer base also grew significantly, with new customers up by 30% and online sales increasing by 24%.

“In the first half of this year, we expanded our footprint with the opening of 1 new mall and 3 new stores, in Al Khawaneej, Nad Al Sheba, and Rukan Community, designed to the highest standards to cater to a wider audience,” said Al Hashemi.

The company continued enhancing the shopping experience through ‘Scan&Go’ services in 2 stores and ‘Check&Go’ facilities in 7 stores, enabling faster and more convenient checkouts.

Union Coop also reinforced its commitment to community empowerment, achieving a 35% Emiratization rate and recruiting 80 National Service members across 13 branches. The cooperative employs 721 women, reflecting its dedication to gender inclusion and diversity.

Union Coop’s achievements include recognitions like Best Brand Communication Campaigns 2025 at the Marketing Society Awards and Most Admired Customer Experience at the Golden Spoon Awards 2025. Al Hashemi credited these results to the trust of shareholders, the dedication of employees, and the loyalty of customers, reaffirming the cooperative’s vision for sustainable growth and market leadership in the UAE’s retail industry.