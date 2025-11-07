Dubai, UAE: Union Coop announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, reporting a total income of AED 1.7 Billion, up 8% year-on-year. The results reflect steady performance across its retail, real estate, and other income streams.

Retail sales amounted to AED 1.384 Billion, an increase of 6.72%, while real estate income grew 12.61% to AED 134 Million. Other income totaled AED 59 Million. The cooperative recorded a profit before tax of AED 251 million (up 6% YoY) and a profit after tax of AED 227 Million (up 7% YoY).

Commenting on the results, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said the cooperative continues to deliver exceptional performance through a customer-first strategy and sustainable innovation in retail operations.

According to Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, customer engagement and digital expansion supported growth, with active customers up 19%, new customers up 66%, and online sales up 27% compared to last year.

During 2025, Union Coop opened four new stores, remodeled four outlets, and expanded self-checkout systems to 18 stores through Check & Go and 2 stores via Scan & Go. It also became the first brick-and-mortar retailer in the UAE to introduce a subscription service.

The cooperative launched the Tamayaz Digital Loyalty Platform in Q2 2025, which now has an 87% active user rate, and plans to introduce “Grab & Go” ready meals in selected outlets by Q4 2025.

Union Coop reported that Emiratization reached 38%, with women representing 25% of the workforce and leadership positions. The company’s Training Academy provided over 8,500 training hours to employees during the year.

Al Hashemi emphasized that Union Coop will continue to invest in community engagement, and sustainable practices to strengthen its leadership position in the UAE’s retail sector.