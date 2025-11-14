Dubai, UAE:Union Coop has announced remarkable progress in its Emiratisation and women empowerment initiatives, with Emirati employees now representing 38% of its workforce and 25% by women. This milestone reflects the cooperative’s strong commitment to the UAE leadership’s vision of nurturing national talent and enhancing women’s participation in decision-making roles.

Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that these achievements are the result of strategic policies focused on investing in Emirati human capital and building a qualified national workforce capable of contributing to the country’s sustainable economic development.

He emphasized that Union Coop takes pride in being one of the pioneering national entities supporting Emiratisation and women empowerment, adding that the cooperative aims to further increase Emiratisation rates in the coming period in alignment with national goals. “We firmly believe in the potential of Emirati women and their vital role in advancing institutional performance and achieving our future vision,” Al Hashemi said.

He also highlighted that Union Coop is keen to translate the UAE leadership’s vision into tangible outcomes by providing a flexible and supportive work environment that enables women to grow professionally while maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The cooperative continues to attract talented Emirati youth through continuous training and development programs that ensure sustainable national performance across all departments.

Al Hashemi added that Union Coop’s efforts align with the UAE’s future vision, which prioritizes empowering citizens in the labor market and strengthening women’s leadership and decision-making presence.

Union Coop reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Emiratisation and empowerment by launching new initiatives aimed at increasing national participation from both genders and enhancing the role of Emirati women in influential positions, in line with the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and the directives of its wise leadership.