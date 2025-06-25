Dubai, UAE: Union Coop has reiterated its full readiness and operational preparedness to ensure the continued availability of essential consumer goods in light of ongoing regional tensions. The retail cooperative emphasized that its operational plans and supply chains are functioning with high efficiency and advanced flexibility.

Union Coop stated that it maintains a sufficient strategic stock of essential consumer goods, particularly locally produced items, highlighting that prioritizing national products remains a strategic focus and the first line of defense in addressing potential supply chain challenges.

Commenting on the matter, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, said:

"Our expansion plans and the opening of new branches have directly contributed to increasing our strategic storage capacity and enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, they have allowed us to allocate more space for the continuous and balanced availability of local products across all regions."

He added that the cooperative has already initiated steps to broaden partnerships with local suppliers and support national industries as part of its wider efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and enhance food security, in alignment with the UAE’s economic plans and national strategies.

Mr. Al Hashemi further highlighted Union Coop’s proven track record in crisis management, referencing its pivotal role during past challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The cooperative succeeded in maintaining market stability and uninterrupted product availability, thereby reinforcing public confidence in its national and economic role.

He reaffirmed the cooperative’s ongoing commitment to the community, noting that all Union Coop branches operate under flexible and well-calculated plans to ensure the availability of essential items and services at all times. Continuous coordination is underway with relevant authorities to bolster readiness and effectively respond to any unforeseen developments.