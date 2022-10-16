The Food Trade exhibition will be held from Saturday 15 to Wednesday 19 October 2022 at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte and is expected to highlight more than 7,000 exhibitors this year

Dubai, UAE: Dubai retailer ‘Union Coop’ announced its participation at ‘SIAL Paris 2022’, which will be held at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte, from Saturday, 15 to Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

*Exchanging experience and knowledge*

Union Coop through its participation in the global event aims to exchange its experience and knowledge with prominent industry experts and players belonging to the food & beverage sector in general and retail specifically. The participation seeks to open new horizons between the cooperative and participant companies, to attract brand investments as well.

Union Coop’s participation is centered on a ‘delegation’ that includes Directors of Divisions and Departments specialized in trade, organising meetings with other participant companies, highlighting the cooperative capabilities in the field of retail and enhancing its position as an international retail industry leader, and creating opportunities that will advance the commercial sector in the country by promoting the local food products that it produces and supervising their production and introducing these products that comply with international standards and specifications.

The participation also opens the door for viewing opportunities for trade exchange with international brands participating in the exhibition, identifying new brands, and direct purchases from international companies, factories and suppliers, finding new non-traditional markets and establishing new import & export deals.

Union Coop confirmed that its participation in SIAL Paris 2022 exhibition, which will see more than 7000 entities and participant companies, confirms its efforts to advance the retail sector in the UAE, which is in line with the directives and programs of the UAE government and its wise leadership and their permanent endeavors to achieve the ‘food security’ goals in the UAE, noting that the retail sector is currently witnessing, under which the ‘food & beverage’ sector falls, a remarkable growth due to the increasing demand, which reflects the importance of trade exchange and the increase in the fields of supply and import among all nations of the world.

Furthermore, Union Coop stressed that the visiting delegation representing the cooperative is highly qualified and experienced, as it has developed several plans and strategies that will highlight the environment that the cooperative provides for doing business completely and flexibly, in which it relies on best international practices in various fields, whether supply or Import, pointing out that it is the first private cooperative entity to participate in the international exhibition organized in Paris within the UAE pavilion.

About SIAL Paris

Created in 1964 in Paris, over the years SIAL Paris has become the global benchmark for names in the food, retail and hospitality sectors. A 5-day global showcase brings the key producers and buyers together with a focus on the world's major challenges. The participants include producers, importers, buyers and retailers, who debate, display and exchange ideas to generate new business opportunities.