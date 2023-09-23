The UAE has temporarily banned the import of frozen meat from Pakistan through sea routes after fungus was found in a meat consignment.

The import of meat by air will not be affected by the ban, local media reported.

The ban will stay in effect until October 10.

According to reports, a meat shipment from a Karachi company to the UAE was found to have fungus due to poor refrigeration systems.

Every year, Pakistan sends meat worth approximately $144 million to the UAE.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

