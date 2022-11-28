Dubai, UAE: Mr. Abdulla M.Rafia Al Dallal, Managing Director, Union Coop offered his congratulations and blessings of the highest regard to the wise UAE leadership and the Emiratis as well as the residents, as the nation celebrates the 51st anniversary of its formation, indicating that the cooperative will launch major promotions on this national occasion, which will extend until December 4th. In addition to that, Cooperative will offer discounts and lower the prices of basic commodities to delight consumers and all segments of society.

He stressed that the celebration of the National Day every year enhances the values of loyalty and belongingness in the hearts of all, thereby highlighting the efforts of the founders, who sincerely raised the flag of the homeland in all international forums.

“We thank Allah for the existence of an inspiring wise leadership that is keen to translate the visions and the messages of our founding fathers to achieve an unprecedented renaissance and inclusive national achievements,” continued Mr. Abdulla M.Rafia Al Dallal, who indicated that the Cooperative celebrates the National Day every year, emphasizing its national and societal contribution to the happiness of the community members, as it will launch a promotional campaign with 51% discount on 51 basic most consumed food commodities, from November 30 to December 4.

He added that the cooperative began its celebrations of the 51st UAE National Day on November 25, 2022, by launching a promotional campaign in which discounts reach more than 60% on 1,000 food and non-food products and continues until December 4, and another campaign in which the discounts reach 90% on selected commodities from November 25 until 29, 2022.

And he indicated that the campaigns and initiatives of the Union Coop, which coincide with the country’s celebrations of its National Day, are in line with the basic objectives of the UAE and the Union Coop, which believes in spreading societal happiness, indicating that the Cooperative is keen to launch promotional offers throughout the year with main objective to reduce the burden on consumers by providing the finest products at a competitive price, indicating that the retail sector and consumer markets in Dubai are considered the best in the region in terms of type, price and quantity, and this is evidenced by the launch of competitive promotional campaigns constantly.

He pointed out that the initiatives of the National Day 51 campaign, in which the discount rate is 51%, include meat, fresh and frozen chicken, rice, sugar, toiletries, flour, bottled water and other basic commodities that are most consumed by consumers, as these commodities were chosen based on statistical research carried out by the cooperative on the most consumed materials before their customers and shoppers.

He pointed out that the discount campaigns which the cooperative constantly launches, include thousands of commodities, support price stability and bring joy to the hearts of all consumers, and provides many opportunities for consumers to obtain their needs at low prices during the 51st UAE National Day holiday, indicating that the promotional campaigns took into account the variety, cultural and demographic diversity of the nation, where the campaigns include a variety of products that meet the needs of all communities.

He added that Union Coop launched the free delivery initiative for all orders that will be ordered through its smart online store during the 51st National Day for two days, December 2 and 3, 2022, to allow shoppers to enjoy shopping on this dear occasion and benefit from promotional offers and as a plan to reduce burdens on consumers.

