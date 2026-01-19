Dubai, UAE: Leading consumer cooperative ‘Union Coop’ has completed a major expansion of its Hatta branch located in Hatta Souq, substantially strengthening its retail footprint and improving the overall shopping experience for customers in the region.

The expansion has resulted in a more than five-fold increase in retail space, with the branch area growing from 2,163.55 sq. ft. to 11,625 sq. ft., representing an approximate 437% increase in store size. This expansion enables improved store zoning, better product presentation, and enhanced customer flow.

In parallel, the branch has undergone a significant assortment enhancement. The number of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) has increased from 4,013 to 12,091, marking a 201% increase in active SKUs. This includes the introduction of 8,078 additional SKUs, substantially broadening product choice across multiple categories.

The expansion and development works were implemented in a phased manner from the end of Q4 2025 through the current period, focusing on improving internal store layouts, expanding retail capacity, and enhancing category depth to ensure smoother customer movement and easier access across all sections.

The cooperative team continues to work on further strengthen the branch by adding more SKUs and introducing additional categories, ensuring sustained assortment optimization in line with customer demand and consumption trends.

Commenting on the development, Union Coop reaffirmed that the expansion of the Hatta branch aligns with its ongoing commitment to delivering added value to customers by offering greater product diversity, improved convenience, and a more comfortable shopping environment. The cooperative emphasized its focus on developing branches in accordance with the needs of the communities it serves, reflecting its strength in delivering an integrated retail experience that combines quality, variety, and convenience.

Union Coop further noted that this expansion supports its broader strategy of contributing to local development across Dubai, strengthening its presence in residential and tourist destinations, and reinforcing its position as a preferred shopping destination that consistently delivers customer satisfaction.