Dubai, UAE: Union Coop announced that the back-to-school season has significantly boosted retail activity across the UAE, with ‘August’ witnessing peak demand at shopping centers and outlets as families prepared for the new academic year.

The cooperative launched three major campaigns covering stationery, electronics, school bags, office supplies, food and consumer products, offering discounts of up to 50% on hundreds of items. The initiatives not only provided families with high-quality products at competitive prices but also promoted UAE-made goods by prioritizing local suppliers and SMEs, thereby supporting the national economy and retail sustainability.

Union Coop also organized community-focused activities in collaboration with strategic partners, including distributing gifts to students at the start of the school year and hosting initiatives throughout the year to strengthen its role as a key community partner.

The cooperative emphasized its commitment to delivering a comprehensive shopping experience under one roof, thereby balancing quality with value, while fostering positive competition between physical stores and online platforms. This, it said, enhances innovation, customer convenience, and overall shopping satisfaction.