Dubai, UAE: Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department, Union Coop revealed info on the societal contributions made by the cooperative since the beginning of the current year 2022, which amounted to AED 4,673,113.96, noting that the Cooperative is one of the most supportive private entities for all sectors in the country through its societal contribution that enhances its presence to serve the Emirati community and participate in advancing the curve of growth and development.

He pointed out that the cooperative has clear imprints in its societal contribution since its inception, as it has supported social, health, security, economic, charitable and sports sectors and projects dedicated to youth that have changed many social conceptions about the role of cooperatives, pointing out that the cooperative believes that community contribution achieves the aspirations of the state and the vision of its leadership, and embodies reality and successes to reaping local confidence without limitations.

He explained that since the beginning of this year, the cooperative has provided financial and material support to several entities, including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development members, the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development members, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Est., the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, and the CoTopia foundation for corporate social responsibility, in addition to providing rewards to employees of the National Service, hiring people of determination, and supporting a comprehensive study project for the cooperative sector in the country.

He pointed out that the cooperative has other contributions to spreading community awareness and spreading constructive culture, supporting coherent social construction and raising the cultural level, as the cooperative sponsors marketing and awareness campaigns for ministries and government and private institutions by printing the campaigns' logo on environmentally friendly bags or placing them on its various platforms, whether media or advertising on point-of-sale screens.

He stated that the cooperative is keen to support all community initiatives and various programs launched by the Dubai government in various scientific, social, humanitarian, economic and security fields, based on the noble and inherited values of the United Arab Emirates, which uphold social responsibility and the spirit of solidarity and cooperation between members of society and its institutions.

