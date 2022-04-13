Big hearted LuLu Hypermarket has generously stepped forward to support the GDN’s first-ever holy month community initiative, the ‘Make a Child Happy’ campaign, with a rich-array of goodies.

Your number one news provider has teamed up with the Maqabah Charitable Society, which first spearheaded the campaign in 1998, to help collect toys, game consoles and video games to distribute to 20,000 underprivileged, orphaned and sick children as Eid Al Fitr gifts.

“I consider it a wonderful opportunity to contribute toys to the GDN ‘Make A Child Happy’ campaign which will channel these to deserving kids. It is an act of giving and sharing inspired by the spirit of Ramadan, which will awaken our own memories of the simple joys of our childhood when we shared the pleasures of play and growing up together with our friends so easily,” said LuLu Group director Juzer Rupawala.

The major retailer, with 10 outlets in the kingdom, is well known for its community involvement and support for good causes and has launched its own unique Ramadan campaign.

Customers shopping at LuLu Hypermarket, for example, are already making ‘check-out donations’ as part of a ‘LuLu Cares’ Endeavour organised in collaboration with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to help support orphans under the charity’s care.

Every 100fils counts and the initiative is designed to encourage and enable the smallest donor to participate in the spirit of giving and sharing.

As reported in the GDN, LuLu Hypermarket has also unveiled a multi-dimensional Ramadan promotion with a range of special deals for both its in-store and online shoppers.

