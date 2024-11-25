Unilever, Lulu join forces to break price and knowledge barriers for sustainability and support forest restoration through Mastercard-launched Priceless Planet Coalition

United Arab Emirates: In line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and following a partnership signing with Mastercard and LuLu at COP28, Unilever today officially launched its inspirational campaign committed to help educate, encourage, and incentivize consumers to make sustainable product purchases. Marking a significant step towards its own environmental responsibility commitments. Unilever will engage consumers through its sustainable brands and contribute to funding mangrove restoration via the Priceless Planet Coalition. Launched by Mastercard with restoration partners Conservation International and World Resources Institute, and working alongside Emirates Nature WWF in the UAE, the coalition is dedicated to funding the restoration of 100 million trees globally in the fight against climate change.

Research shows that while 41% of individuals in the region are concerned about the environment[1] and 97% of consumers saying they want to change their behaviour to live and shop more sustainably, only 13% are actively doing so[2]. According to PwC, 40% of consumers feel sustainable products are too expensive, while others cite limited availability and lack of quality as obstacles to choosing sustainable options5. Consumers indicate that they would be more motivated to live a sustainable lifestyle if they were better informed of sustainable practices implementation.[3] Unilever is committed to achieving net zero emissions across its value chain by 2039. This campaign helps equip consumers with the knowledge and tools to make sustainable choices, with purchases helping to support the restoration and monitoring of around 1.2 ha of mangrove ecosystem, which is equivalent to 6,000 mangrove trees through a contribution from Unilever to Emirates Nature WWF.

Khalil Yassine, Head of Customer Development at Unilever Arabia said: “At Unilever, our commitment to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2039 goes hand-in-hand with empowering consumers to become part of the solution. In the UAE, we have been at the forefront of decarbonizing our operations and are taking this further by investing in nature conservation efforts, with a particular focus on mangrove restoration. We recognize that consumers face barriers in adopting sustainable behaviors—whether due to cost, trust, or the impact of their choices. This campaign directly addresses these challenges by making sustainable products more accessible, educating consumers on the value of their purchases, and linking them to tangible environmental outcomes, such as funding the restoration of 6,000 mangroves. Our goal is not only to offer sustainable products but to inspire long-term behavioral shifts that contribute to both local and global environmental goals. Through this partnership, we are demonstrating that by working together, we can help drive meaningful change for the planet.”

Unilever has long been committed to sustainable action, implementing initiatives such as regenerative farming, using renewable energy and recovering waste heat in its operations and reformulating its products and moving to recycled packaging to offer consumers more sustainable products.

“At Mastercard, we recognize that tackling climate change requires collective action, including investing in nature-based climate initiatives. Contributions from partners like Unilever and LuLu to the coalition’s collective goal of restoring 100 million trees is an important step in creating a global movement of businesses and consumers that are integrating climate action into their everyday decisions. We look forward to the impact on climate, biodiversity, and community that will be made possible by this contribution,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Mangroves are one of the planet’s most powerful nature-based climate solution, and have the potential to store up to four times more carbon than tropical forests, making them vital for climate change mitigation. As per the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment mangrove restoration is directly linked to the UAE's national Carbon Sequestration Project6.

“By embracing an ecosystem-based, science-backed approach, we are achieving measurable results in mangrove habitat restoration, including benefits like carbon sequestration and enhanced biodiversity. Beyond these, mangroves and coastal ecosystems also provide vital socio-economic benefits, acting as critical sites for fisheries, supporting climate adaptation, and offering recreational opportunities. Initiatives such as this are essential to meet national climate and biodiversity targets,” said Marina Antonopoulou, Chief Conservation Officer at Emirates Nature-WWF

Speaking of the partnership, Ashraf Al M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group, said, "At LuLu, we are excited to partner with Unilever in this campaign, which embodies our commitment to sustainability and empowers consumers to make responsible choices. We are committed to reducing environmental impact through real and tangible measures, from energy-efficient initiatives in our stores to our commitment to waste reduction and recycling efforts. This initiative allows us to lead by example and continue promoting sustainability across the region, reinforcing our dedication to a greener future."

The campaign will run in the UAE, with Dove, Jif, Lux and many other brands supporting the initiative via promotions and engagement. Unilever will further drive consumer education through an in-mall activation at Lulu Barsha from 22 to 24 November, featuring information about the importance of mangrove restoration and sustainable living. Additionally, a dedicated microsite will highlight information from Unilever about the products featured in the campaign.

