Saudi Arabia – To celebrate the occasion of Saudi National Day, Unilever Beauty & Well-being hosted a unique showcase of beauty over time in a night of surreal experiences where Saudi traditions were reimagined through modern beauty innovation. With nearly 200 attendees, the experiential event was a hotspot for beauty aficionados, including top-tier celebrities and influencers in the country to kick off the Unilever Beauty and Well-being Academy where science and beauty are join forces to raise the bar for skincare and haircare.

The pop-up displayed branded pavilions of the some of the most significant Beauty and Wellbeing brands within the Unilever umbrella - Dove, Vaseline, Glow & Lovely, Sunsilk, and Clear, each representing different Saudi regions. Every zone highlighted the beauty secrets of a Saudi city explaining how various Unilever Beauty products are inspired by the individualistic beauty rituals from the respective regions.

The Unilever team brought together an eclectic gathering of beauty enthusiasts extending the opportunity to dive right into unique interactive and immersive elements and plenty engaging touchpoints that brought Saudi beauty traditions to life through the lens of some of the biggest Unilever brands.

“With this landmark event, our aim is to honor the unique essence of each region as we showcased Unilever products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of Saudi women and men. The Unilever Beauty and Well-being brands are powered by technology that has a transformative effect on hair and skin and are a perfect blend of nature essence and new-age innovation, underscoring the importance of maintaining the natural beauty. This gala event reinforces our commitment to innovation in beauty that is inclusive and responsible establishing Unilever Beauty & Well-being as the leading authority in the space, working relentlessly to serve and delight consumers in the region.” said Manan Gupta, General Manager METI at Unilever Beauty & Well-being.

The beauty and wellbeing fest included exclusive activations and installations ranging from personalized skincare to mini makeovers and styling sessions making beauty and wellbeing both accessible and interactive with a clear message that Unilever is transforming into the dynamic world of youthful consumer trends that are still rooted in culture. While Insta-worthy moments awaited at every turn, the visitors also availed the opportunity to score exclusive merch designed just for this special event as they explored the pop-up stations. Each brand’s exhibit spaces reflected the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia and the journey of transformation within the realm of beauty.

“This occasion has been pivotal for the brand to connect with consumers through interactive experiences that merge digital innovation with hands-on learning about the brand and its product ranges. We have curated a captivating, yet immersive experience made memorable and shareable for the visitors taking them through the history of beauty in Saudi Arabia. This wasn’t just an event, but a celebration of beauty, diversity, and all things Unilever,” added Gupta.

Unilever Beauty & Well-being embodied the role of an archivist with support from Saudi Ministry of Culture by drawing parallels between Saudi’s historical emphasis on cultural beauty norms that were integrated through the theme based design of the brand stations and the modern pursuit of technology based beauty innonvations. The success of the event was brought to live by leveraging the amalgamation of ancient Saudi traditions with purpose led Unilever beauty innovations.

About Unilever Beauty & Wellbeing:

With a €12.5 billion business comprising hair and skin care brands including Dove, Sunsilk, Clear and Vaseline, Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing is a puposeful group under the Unilever umbrella delivering real impact through Science, Technology and Innovation”

Unilever Beauty and Wellbeing is pioneering an ambitious approach by integrating inclusive, equitable and regenrative programmes across their brands and campaigns and ultimately supporting health and wellbeing for the community so that people and the planet can thrive together.

