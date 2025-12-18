Running for five months, the drive aims to reach 10,000 participants across the UAE

Unilabs Middle East, a leading diagnostic service provider, has joined forces with the the Emirates Medical Association, Nephrology and Transplantation Society (EMANT) to launch the Kidney Health Awareness and Screening Campaign.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and encourage early detection by offering free screening services throughout the campaign period. It comes as part of community initiatives and in line with the UAE’s national policy to promote healthy lifestyles.

In collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS) and “Hayat,” the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, the campaign will run for five months, reaching more than 10,000 people across the UAE. Additional partners from both government and private sectors are expected to come on board to expand the campaign’s reach and impact.

The campaign is proudly supported by leading pharmaceutical companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Vantive, and CSL., whose commitment to advancing community health and preventive care continues to drive meaningful impact across the UAE.

It is set to make a wide-reaching impact by promoting preventive healthcare and supporting national health priorities in the UAE. Key activities include open days for basic laboratory testing at multiple locations, alongside educational workshops, school exhibitions, and interactive community events designed to engage diverse audiences and raise awareness across all age groups.

Dr. Shaikha Rashid Obaid Ali, Consultant Internal Medicine & Nephrology, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Ajman, and Scientific Committee Chairperson, Emirates Medical Association Nephrology and Transplantation Society (EMANT), said:

“The Kidney Health Awareness and Screening Campaign represents an important milestone in our ongoing mission to promote kidney health across the UAE. By focusing on prevention, early detection, and community education, we aim to reduce the rising burden of chronic kidney disease and encourage individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health.

At EMANT, our vision is to advance kidney health through awareness, research, and collaboration, ensuring that every member of our community has access to the knowledge and support needed for early intervention and better outcomes.”

The initiative aims to empower individuals to take charge of their health through early detection and to provide free screening services for those most at risk. EMANT official urged members of the public to participate in the campaign, fostering a healthier and more informed society.

Dr. Ali Bayoumi, Medical Director SBU Genetics Unilabs Global, and Medical Director Middle East Cluster Said: “Our partnership with EMANT falls under the umbrella of our Year of Community initiatives and reflects our shared belief that preventive healthcare and early diagnosis are key pillars of building a healthier society. We are proud to contribute to this vital campaign that will benefit thousands across the UAE.”

He added, “Unilabs is committed to playing a key role as a trusted diagnostics partner, leveraging its extensive expertise and advanced laboratory capabilities to deliver accurate and timely results. This would support early detection and help take the right health decisions, in line with the national policy to promote healthy lifestyles.”

Unilabs and the Emirates Medical Association, Nephrology and Transplantation Society call on all members of the community, particularly those with chronic health conditions, to participate in the campaign’s free events and screenings. They also urge healthcare professionals to help amplify the message by raising awareness within their clinics and facilities as part of a collective effort to achieve the campaign’s goal of screening 10,000 participants.

