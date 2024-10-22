Riyadh, KSA: Unifonic, the leading conversational AI platform and SaaS provider in the Middle East, showcases its cutting-edge AI-powered conversational marketing and support solutions designed to transform the region’s digital commerce sector by enhancing the synergy between payments, fintech, banking, retail, and eCommerce industries, during its participation at Seamless KSA 2024 taking place from 22 to 24 October 2024 in Riyadh Front, Saudi Arabia.

One of the key highlights of Unifonic’s participation at the event is the launch of its enterprise-grade customer data platform (CDP) ‘Audience’. Alongside ‘Flow Studio’, the brand’s leading customer journey builder, Audience aims to transform the customer experience by enhancing marketing efficiency, Return On Investment (ROI), customer loyalty, and lifetime value.

‘Audience’ is a powerful insights engine that can tailor highly personalised marketing campaigns backed by signals, data-driven insights, and real-time automation across key communication channels like WhatsApp, SMS, Voice, and Push. Marketing and customer support professionals can leverage it to unify customer profiles, centralise first-party data, and automate customer journeys, improving key metrics like customer retention, engagement, and overall satisfaction rates.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic said: “Unifonic’s participation in Seamless KSA 2024 reaffirms our commitment to enhancing customer experience through AI-powered innovation. Our advanced AI-powered solutions can empower businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and beyond by tailoring dynamic, personalised interactions and elevating the overall customer engagement experience.”

‘Audience’ also helps businesses overcome common challenges like ineffective segmentation, lack of personalisation, and inefficient campaign optimisation. It also facilitates omnichannel integration and real-time optimisation for data-driven decision-making based on live-campaign performance metrics. Moreover, the attribution dashboard can optimise digital advertisements run on platforms like Meta, offering Click-to-WhatsApp ads and enhanced visibility on Return On Advertising Spend (ROAS).

As part of Unifonic’s long-term vision, Unifonic is committed to consolidating its pioneering position in the regional communications ecosystem, which aligns with the ambitious goals of ‘Saudi Vision 2030’. The company’s diverse range of advanced AI-powered tools streamline vital processes and empower regional players by optimising their customer-centric marketing strategies.

